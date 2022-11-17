Thanksgiving travel: The best and worst times to drive to avoid Thanksgiving traffic

Despite record-high gas prices, those planning to drive over Thanksgiving should prepare for hectic roads. As typical with Thanksgiving, most travelers will be driving to their destination, causing typical holiday traffic. After missing past holidays due to the pandemic, experts said people are more than ready to see their friends and family, leading to more cars on the road this year.”Drivers can anticipate more traffic than normal around Thanksgiving, especially the Wednesday before the holiday, where commute traffic mixes with people trying to get out of town,” Bob Pishue, transportation analyst for INRIX, told USA TODAY.For those who are traveling by car for Thanksgiving, here’s what to know.Flying with food for Thanksgiving? What TSA says you can and can’t put in a carry-onDriving for Thanksgiving? Here are 16 road trip essentials for a better rideWhen is the worst time to leave for Thanksgiving weekend?As usual, the worst traffic will be on Wednesday and Thanksgiving itself, according to recent data by AAA and INRIX. On Wednesday, traffic will peak between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m., as well as from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday as people prepare for dinner. When returning home over the weekend from Friday to Sunday, peak traffic times will be between 4-8 p.m. When is the best time to leave for Thanksgiving weekend?The key to avoiding heavy traffic will be to plan your drive accordingly. According to Google Maps data from last year, the best time to start your Thanksgiving drive is Monday night after 8 p.m. Otherwise, drivers should try to be on the road by early morning Wednesday, before 8 a.m., and Thursday, before 11 a.m.Plan your drive back home for the morning or after 8 p.m. on Friday, Saturday or Sunday, according to INRIX. Worst travel times in major US citiesTraffic in several U.S. cities could reach “more than double normal delays” over Thanksgiving weekend. Expect the busiest highways in Atlanta, Chicago, New York City and Los Angeles. AtlantaWorst corridor: I-85 South; Clairmont Rd to MLK Jr DrWorst day: WednesdayWorst time: 1:30-3:30 p.m.Peak travel time increase: 105%ChicagoWorst corridor: I-290 West, Morgan Street to Wolf RoadWorst day: WednesdayWorst time: 3-5 p.m.Peak travel time increase: 99%Los AngelesWorst corridor: I-5 South, Colorado Street to Florence AvenueWorst day: WednesdayWorst time: 5:30-7:30 p.m.Peak travel time increase: 144%New YorkWorst corridor: I-278 South, I-495 to 6th AveWorst day: WednesdayWorst time: 2:45-4:45 p.m.Peak travel time increase: 158%