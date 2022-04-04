Texas Governor – April As Sexual Assault Awareness Month

Governor Abbott Issues Proclamation Recognizing April 2022 As Sexual Assault Awareness Month

Austin, TX (STL.News) Governor Greg Abbott has issued a proclamation recognizing April 2022 as Sexual Assault Awareness Month in Texas. This month is a time for Texans to come together to build awareness around the issue of sexual assault and to recognize the courage of survivors throughout our nation and across the Lone Star State.

Texans are encouraged to honor survivors as the State of Texas continues its mission to encourage healing and empowerment for survivors of sexual violence. Texans can also use the hashtag #TXSexualAssaultAwarenessMonth to share their support on social media throughout the month of April.

“To honor the courage of survivors across our state and stand with them in solidarity, we must continue advocating for survivors and raising awareness of sexual assault, supporting the individuals and organizations who work to prevent these crimes,” reads the proclamation. “By working together, Texans can help end the terrible pain inflicted by sexual assault and help survivors and their loved ones find healing.”

The Governor’s Sexual Assault Survivors’ Task Force (SASTF) was established in 2019 to ensure a survivor-centered, trauma-informed, collaborative and coordinated response to sexual violence experienced by adults and children across the state. The SASTF brings together various professionals and survivors who are singularly focused on delivering critical system improvements on behalf of Texas’ sexual assault survivors.