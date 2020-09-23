Texas Governor Abbott Appoints 5 To Podiatric Medical Examiners Advisory Board

Austin, TX (STL.News) Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Cirenia Terrazas and reappointed Michael Lunsford, D.P.M. and Joe E. Martin, D.P.M. to the Podiatric Medical Examiners Advisory Board for terms set to expire on February 1, 2025. Additionally, the Governor appointed Nancy Windham and Yvette Hernandez for a term set to expire February 1, 2021 and February 1, 2023, respectively. The advisory board provides advice and recommendations to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation on technical matters relevant to the regulation of the practice of podiatry.

Cirenia Terrazas of Austin is an accountant at St. Gabriel’s Catholic School in Austin. She is a member of the UNT Alumni Association Austin Chapter Steering Committee, a Catechist at St. John Nuemann, and a grade level advisor for the Austin Chapter of the National Charity League. Terrazas received a Bachelor of Science and Master of Science in Accounting from the University of North Texas.

James Michael Lunsford, D.P.M. of Spring Branch is Medical Director and Consultant for Modern Vascular and Flex surgical management. He is a fellow with the American College of Foot and Ankle Surgeons and a member of the Texas Podiatric Medical Association and the American Podiatric Medical Association. Additionally, he is board certified with the American Board of Foot and Ankle Surgery. Lunsford received a Bachelor of Science in Biology from the University of Houston and a Doctor of Podiatric Medicine from the Ohio College of Podiatric Medicine (now Kent State University College of Podiatric Medicine)

Joe E. Martin, D.P.M. of College Station has been a Podiatrist on staff at Baylor Scott and White Clinics, and formerly Scott and White Clinics for 31 years, and currently works at the Baylor Scott and White Clinic in College Station. He is a member and former president of the Texas Podiatric Medical Association. He is board certified in foot surgery with the American Board of Foot and Ankle Surgery. Martin received a Bachelor of Science in Microbiology with a minor in Chemistry from Brigham Young University and a Doctor of Podiatric Medicine from the California College of Podiatric Medicine.

Nancy C. Windham of Nacogdoches is President and CEO of the Texas Forest Country Partnership. She previously served as interim Executive Director of the Lufkin Economic Development Corporation, President and CEO of Nacogdoches Economic Development Corporation, and Vice President of the Frisco Economic Development Corporation. She is an honorary life member of the Texas Economic Development Council, a member of the Texas Forest Country Partnership Board of Directors, International Economic Development Council and the Texas Rural Practitioners. Windham attended Stephen F. Austin State University and is a graduate of the Economic Development Institute at the University of Oklahoma.

Maria “Yvette” Hernandez of Rio Grande City is the owner of E-Tax Solutions LLC and the owner of La Paz Cemetery Corporation in Rio Grande City. She is a member of the National Association of Tax Preparers and Texas Cemetery Association. Hernandez received a Bachelor of Arts in English from The University of Texas Pan American.

