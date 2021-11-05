Texas First Lady At Women’s Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony

Texas First Lady Cecilia Abbott Delivers Remarks At Texas Women’s Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony In Denton

Austin, TX (STL.News) Texas First Lady Cecilia Abbottt last night delivered remarks at the Texas Women’s Hall of Fame induction ceremony at Texas Woman’s University in Denton. Following her remarks, the First Lady presented the Texas Women’s Hall of Fame award to the new inductees.

“This year, we celebrate six honorees not only for their individual achievements but also for their unique contributions to the strength of this great state,” First Lady Abbott said. “Their perseverance and success are truly a testament to the power of passion and hard work. I join with my husband, Greg, in sharing our sincere thanks to each of the new inductees of the Texas Women’s Hall of Fame for their leadership and for making the path easier for all who will follow.”

Established in 1984 by the Texas Governor’s Commission for Women, the Texas Women’s Hall of Fame recognizes the achievements of Texas women nominated biennially by Texans and selected by an independent panel of judges. Inductees include former First Ladies, astronauts, entrepreneurs, public servants, Olympic athletes, and other women of significant accomplishment. A permanent exhibit is housed at Texas Woman’s University in Denton, Texas, and currently features the biographies and photographs of all recipients.

The Texas Women’s Hall of Fame honorees for 2020–2021 are:

• Lauren Anderson (Arts) – In recognition of her boundary breaking and distinguished artistic achievements in the world of ballet and her generosity in inspiring children to reach for the stars.

• Charlye Ola Farris (Legal Profession) – In recognition of her pioneering role and 56 years in the legal profession paving the way for others by overcoming adversity with dignity and perseverance.

• Dawn Ferrell, Major General (Ret.), USAF (Military Service) – In recognition of her exemplary leadership and significant contributions to our state and nation in both military service and higher education.

• Kendra Scott (Business) – In recognition of her extraordinary entrepreneurial spirit, remarkable business leadership, and passionate philanthropy in support of women and children’s causes.

• Elaine Stolte (Community Service) – In recognition of her decades of service and national leadership as a tireless advocate, bringing healing and giving a voice to children who are survivors of sexual abuse.

• Ofelia Vasquez Philo (Civic Leadership) – In recognition of her legacy of community service and trailblazing leadership in support of civil rights and the preservation of Hispanic arts, culture, and heritage.