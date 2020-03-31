AG Pax­ton: Governor’s Order Halt­ing Unnec­es­sary Med­ical Pro­ce­dures, Includ­ing Abor­tion, Must be Enforced

(STL.News) – Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed for immediate appellate review in the United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit to enforce Governor Abbott’s Executive Order (GA 09) postponing any unnecessary medical procedures to preserve desperately needed medical supplies for the health professionals combating the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

The Governor’s Executive Order applies to all health care facilities and professionals in Texas to ensure that hospitals and their staff have access to as much personal protective equipment and hospital beds as possible during the crisis. Abortion facilities want special treatment not available to any other health care provider in Texas.

“Abortion providers who refuse to follow state law are demonstrating a clear disregard for Texans suffering from this medical crisis. For years, abortion has been touted as a ‘choice’ by the same groups now attempting to claim that it is an essential procedure,” said Attorney General Paxton. “All Texans must work together to stop the spread of COVID-19. My office will continue to defend Governor Abbott’s Order to ensure that supplies and personal protective gear reach the hardworking medical professionals who need it the most during this health crisis.”

Yesterday, abortion providers obtained a temporary restraining order from a U.S. District Court in Austin to block the Executive Order only as to abortion, which otherwise is binding on all health care professionals and facilities in the state. By continuing to provide medical procedures deemed unnecessary during this health crisis, abortion providers are effectively suing to withhold desperately needed medical supplies for those combating the Coronavirus across the state.

