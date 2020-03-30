AG Pax­ton Files Brief to Enforce Governor’s Exec­u­tive Order Halt­ing Unnec­es­sary Med­ical Pro­ce­dures, Includ­ing Abortions

(STL.News) – Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton today filed a brief in a United States District Court in Austin to enforce Governor Abbott’s Executive Order (GA 09) postponing any unnecessary medical procedures to preserve desperately needed medical supplies for the health care professionals combating the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Despite Governor Abbott’s Executive Order (GA 09), some abortion providers continue to perform elective abortions and use up personal protective equipment needed by health care professionals treating patients with COVID-19.

