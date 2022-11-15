Tech View: Nifty charts signal buying interest. What traders should do on Wednesday

Headline index Nifty, which made a record closing high today, formed a bullish candle on the daily chart with a lower shadow. Analysts said this pattern indicates an emergence of buying interest in the market after a couple of days of the choppy movement.

“Now, it has to hold above 18,350 zones, for an up move towards 18,500 then 18,600 zones whereas supports are placed at 18,250 and 18,188 zones,” said Chandan of .

The index has been making higher highs for the last couple of days, suggesting strength to this rally. Indicators such as MACD and RSI remain positive.

What should traders do? Here’s what analysts said:

Ajit Mishra, VP – Research, Broking

Participants are maintaining a cautious stance around the record high, reflected in the market move. However, selective buying in the index majors on a rotational basis is helping the index to hold gains and gradually inch higher as well. We thus maintain our view to continue to follow the up trend until Nifty holds 17,800 and look for buying opportunities on dips.

Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at

The trend remains positive for the short term as the index closed above the 50-EMA. On the higher end, resistance is at 18,500/18,600. Support on the lower end is pegged at 18,250-18,300 zone.

Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, Securities

The bounces after small falls indicate that the high of Nifty in the recent up move is yet to be made. Nifty could now face resistance in the 18,458-18,543 band, while the 18,259-18,282 band could offer support in the near term.

Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities

The short term trend of Nifty continues to be positive, and the upside momentum seems to have picked up after a range movement. The next upside targets to be watched around 18,600-18,700 levels in the next few sessions. Immediate support is placed at 18,300.

Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities

For the trend-following traders, 18,300 would be the sacrosanct support level. Above this, the index could rally to 18,500-18,600. On the flip side, if the index trades below 18300, the chances of hitting 18,230-18,200 would turn bright.

