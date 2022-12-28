Tata Power Renewable Energy gets award to set up 255 mw hybrid project in Karnataka

Tata Power Renewable Energy (TPREL), a subsidiary of Tata Power, has received the “letter of award” (LoA) from Tata Power Delhi Distribution Ltd, a joint venture of Tata Power and the NCT of Delhi, for setting up a 255 MW hybrid (wind and solar) power project in Karnataka.

The project will be commissioned within 24 months from the PPA execution date. The letter was awarded through an e-reverse auction, a company statement said.

The power generated from the project will be supplied to Tata Power- DDL, which supplies electricity to a over 7 million in North Delhi. The letter indicates the current capacity bifurcation as 85MW solar and 170MW wind power with the green-shoe option of additional capacity of 85MW solar and 170MW wind.

Renewable Energy CEOAshish Khannas said, “We envision that this association will also encourage other Discoms in the country to enhance the share of sustainable energy in their overall energy mix and contribute towards the country’s net zero emission target.”

With this win, the total renewables capacity of TPREL reaches 6,048 MW with an installed capacity of 3,884 MW (Solar – 2,956 MW & Wind – 928 MW) and 2,164 MW under various stages of implementation.

