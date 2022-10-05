Talk of Fed pivot is overblown, investors should sell the bounce – Veritas Financial

Veritas Financial analyst Greg Branch said Wednesday that the rising hope among market participants that the Federal Reserve will ease off its program to raise interest rates is likely premature, as policymakers have remained consistent in their rhetoric lately and seem committed to taking the key Fed rate to 4.5%.

In an interview with CNBC, the managing partner at Veritas Financial added that the recent rebound in stocks has been “sentiment-driven” and investors should take the opportunity to trim their holdings and take profits.

“I would be looking for this as an opportunity to lighten, as we did back in July,” he said.

Branch contended that recent incoming data, like the lower-than-expected JOLTs report from earlier this week, are not sufficient to divert the Fed from its stated course. Rather, he is looking for a more severe economic pullback as the signal that the central bank is ready to pivot its policy direction.

In particular, the analyst targeted an unemployment rate of 5%, an economic contraction of 3% or more and inflation coming down 100 basis points or more as three key indicators that could inspire the Fed to change course.

Meanwhile, Branch suggested that investors could find some safe haven in certain pockets of the market, pointing to areas with “some combination of structure advantage given the macro environment, where we have secular tailwinds, where we have inelastic demand.”

Specifically, he spotlighted energy as a relatively safe sector, arguing that a “supply shock” could be on the way for energy-related commodity prices.

