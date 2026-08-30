Taboola Faces Securities Lawsuit After Stock Plunges

NEW YORK – August 30, 2026 (STL.News) Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: TBLA) is facing a federal securities class-action lawsuit following a sharp decline in its share price after the digital advertising company reported second-quarter revenue below its previous guidance and revised portions of its full-year outlook.

The lawsuit, Fortin v. Taboola.com Ltd. et al., Case No. 1:26-cv-07170, was filed Aug. 21 in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York. Plaintiff Bruno Fortin named Taboola, Chief Executive Officer Adam Singolda and Chief Financial Officer Stephen Walker as defendants.

The proposed class covers investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Taboola securities between May 6 and Aug. 4, 2026, inclusive. The deadline for investors seeking appointment as lead plaintiff is Oct. 20, 2026.

The allegations have not been proven, and the filing of a lawsuit does not establish that Taboola or any individual defendant violated federal securities laws.

What the Taboola lawsuit alleges

The complaint asserts claims under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and SEC Rule 10b-5.

According to the complaint, the plaintiff alleges that Taboola made materially false or misleading statements or failed to disclose material information about its publisher relationships.

Specifically, the lawsuit alleges that Taboola was experiencing an increase in lower-quality publishers and consequently would need to take a more aggressive approach to ending some of those relationships, potentially affecting earnings.

The plaintiff further alleges that the value of Taboola’s publisher relationships was overstated and that certain positive statements regarding the company’s business, operations and prospects were therefore misleading or lacked a reasonable basis.

These assertions represent the plaintiff’s allegations and should not be interpreted as established facts or judicial findings.

Taboola’s second-quarter results

The litigation follows Taboola’s Aug. 5 release of its second-quarter 2026 financial results.

Taboola reported $476.8 million in revenue, an increase of 2.4% from the comparable period a year earlier. Gross profit was $139.5 million, while ex-TAC gross profit reached $192.4 million, an 11.8% year-over-year increase.

The $476.8 million revenue result was nevertheless below Taboola’s previously issued second-quarter revenue guidance of $492 million to $505 million, a point highlighted in the securities complaint.

Taboola’s current full-year guidance calls for revenue of approximately $1.930 billion to $1.956 billion, gross profit of $605 million to $615 million and ex-TAC gross profit of $772 million to $783 million.

Importantly, Taboola presented its earnings announcement differently from the characterization contained in the complaint. The company’s Aug. 5 release said it had exceeded its guidance for ex-TAC gross profit and adjusted EBITDA and was raising its full-year guidance for those two measures.

That distinction provides important context for investors evaluating the litigation. The lawsuit focuses largely on the revenue shortfall, publisher-quality issues, and their alleged disclosure implications, while Taboola emphasized profitability-related performance and other parts of its outlook.

TBLA shares fall more than 27%

The market reaction was substantial.

TBLA closed at $5.29 on Aug. 4, the final trading session before the earnings announcement. On Aug. 5, shares fell to about $3.84, down about 27.4%.

Historical market data show the stock traded as low as approximately $3.52 intraday on Aug. 5, with volume of roughly 9.27 million shares. By comparison, approximately 3.32 million shares changed hands on Aug. 4.

The combination of a major price decline and sharply elevated volume is technically significant. Heavy volume accompanying a downside price gap can indicate that investors are rapidly repricing a company’s expected future earnings, growth or risk profile rather than reacting to routine daily market volatility.

TBLA recovered modestly over the next two sessions, closing around $4.04 on Aug. 6 and $4.10 on Aug. 7. However, the recovery did not bring the stock close to its pre-earnings level.

As of Friday, Aug. 28, TBLA closed at approximately $3.78, according to historical market data. That leaves the stock about 28.5% below its $5.29 Aug. 4 closing price.

Technical picture remains damaged

From a technical-analysis perspective, the Aug. 5 selloff materially changed TBLA’s chart.

Before the earnings announcement, the shares had spent much of July trading around $5 or above. TBLA reached approximately $5.57 on July 13 and remained above $5 during numerous subsequent sessions before closing at $5.29 on Aug. 4.

The following day’s gap into the $3 range effectively broke that previous trading structure.

The $3.50-$3.52 area now represents an important technical reference because it corresponds approximately with the Aug. 5 intraday low. A sustained move beneath that area would establish a new post-earnings low and could be interpreted by technical traders as renewed downside momentum.

On the upside, the $4-$4.20 region has emerged as an initial area to watch. TBLA briefly traded above $4 following the initial collapse but failed to sustain a meaningful recovery.

A more substantial technical repair would likely require the stock to reclaim portions of the former $5 trading range. Because shares traded extensively around $5 before the earnings announcement, investors who purchased near those levels may potentially sell into a recovery, creating what technical analysts commonly describe as overhead resistance.

Those levels are observations based on historical price action, not predictions of future TBLA performance.

Third-party technical measures also point to continuing weakness. Recent market data indicated TBLA was trading below its 200-day moving average and substantially below its 52-week high.

At the same time, technical conditions do not determine the company’s underlying value. Future earnings, advertising demand, publisher relationships, margins, new partnerships and management’s execution could ultimately have substantially more influence on the stock than historical chart patterns.

A growing number of securities and shareholder-rights law firms have published notices concerning the Taboola litigation.

The distinction between the firm that filed the complaint and firms that later contacted investors matters.

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP states that it filed the securities class action on behalf of investors. The federal docket independently confirms that the complaint was filed Aug. 21 and identifies attorney Rebecca Dawson in the initial docket activity.

Other firms that have issued notices, are investigating claims, or are seeking contact with potentially affected TBLA investors include:

Rosen Law Firm

Kirby McInerney LLP

Levi & Korsinsky LLP

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.

Berger Montague PC

Robbins LLP

Schall, Brown & Schwartz LLP

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz

Other securities firms have also published additional investor notices.

Publication of an investor notice does not necessarily mean that a particular firm is counsel of record in the existing federal lawsuit. Some firms may be investigating potential claims, communicating with investors or seeking clients who may wish to seek lead-plaintiff status.

What the Oct. 20 deadline means

Investors who acquired Taboola securities during the May 6-Aug. 4 class period have until Oct. 20, 2026, to ask the federal court to appoint them as lead plaintiff.

The lead plaintiff generally acts on behalf of the proposed class and helps direct the litigation through selected counsel.

An investor does not necessarily have to become lead plaintiff to potentially participate in a future class recovery if a class is ultimately certified and money is recovered. Rosen and Schall, Brown & Schwartz are among the firms specifically noting that appointment as lead plaintiff is not required for an investor to potentially remain part of the proposed class.

At this early stage, however, no court has determined that the defendants violated securities laws, no class-wide damages award has been made, and there is no guarantee investors will recover money.

The case will now proceed through the federal judicial process, where the defendants may challenge the allegations and potentially seek dismissal of some or all claims.

Investor perspective

For shareholders, the lawsuit is only one component of the broader TBLA investment picture.

The Aug. 5 price collapse demonstrates that investors substantially revised their assessment of Taboola after the second-quarter announcement. The stock’s failure to recover quickly toward its previous $5-plus range indicates that, at least through Aug. 28, much of that repricing remained embedded in the shares.

However, price action alone cannot establish securities fraud. The central legal questions involve what the defendants knew, what information was disclosed to investors, whether any statements or omissions were materially misleading under federal securities law, and whether alleged misrepresentations caused compensable investor losses.

Those questions will ultimately be addressed through litigation rather than stock-chart analysis.

Disclaimer: This article is for news and informational purposes only and does not constitute investment, legal, or financial advice. Allegations contained in a lawsuit are allegations only. Taboola.com Ltd., Adam Singolda and Stephen Walker are presumed not liable unless liability is established through the judicial process. No court ruling cited in this report has determined that the defendants committed securities fraud. Investors considering legal action or investment decisions should consult qualified professionals and conduct their own research.