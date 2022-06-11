T. Rowe Price – Month-End Assets Under Management – May 2022

T. Rowe Price Reports Preliminary Month-End Assets Under Management for May 2022

BALTIMORE, MD – T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: TROW), Friday reported preliminary month-end assets under management of $1.40 trillion as of May 31, 2022. Client transfers from mutual funds to other portfolios, including trusts and separate accounts, were negligible for the month of May. Client transfers for the quarter-to-date and year-to-date periods ended May 31, 2022, were $1.7 billion and $5.8 billion, respectively. These client transfers include $0.6 billion and $3.9 billion, respectively, transferred to the target date retirement trusts during the quarter-to-date and the year-to-date periods.

The following table shows the firm’s assets under management as of May 31, 2022, and for the prior month-, quarter-, and year-end by investment vehicle, by asset class, and in the firm’s target-date retirement portfolios.