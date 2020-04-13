T. Rowe Price Group Reports Preliminary Month-End Assets Under Management For March 2020

BALTIMORE, MD (STL.News) T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: TROW) today reported preliminary month-end assets under management of $1.01 trillion as of March 31, 2020. Client transfers from mutual funds to other portfolios, including trusts and separate accounts, were $0.7 billion in March 2020 and $4.4 billion for the quarter-ended March 31, 2020.

The firm’s assets under management as of March 31, 2020, and for the prior month- and year-end, by investment vehicle, asset class, and in the firm’s target date retirement portfolios are as follows:

