T. Rowe Price Group Reports Preliminary Month-End Assets Under Management For December 2019

BALTIMORE, MD (STL.News) T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: TROW) today reported preliminary month-end assets under management of $1.21 trillion as of December 31, 2019. Client transfers from mutual funds to other portfolios, including trusts and separate accounts, were $2.3 billion in December 2019, and $3.7 billion for the quarter-ended December 31, 2019. This brings total client transfers for 2019 to $23.2 billion.

The firm’s assets under management as of December 31, 2019, and for the prior month-, quarter-, and year-end, by investment vehicle, asset class, and in the firm’s target date retirement portfolios are as follows: CLICK TO VIEW INFORMATION