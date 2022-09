© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The sign for Sweden’s central bank is pictured in Stockholm, Sweden, August 12, 2016. Picture taken August 12, 2016. REUTERS/Violette Goarant/File Photo



OSLO (Reuters) – The Swedish, Norwegian and Israeli central banks have launched a project with the Bank for International Settlements to test international retail and remittance payments with central bank digital currencies, Sweden’s Riksbank said on Wednesday.