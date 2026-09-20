Suspect Shot by Police After St. Ann Shooting

ST. ANN, MO – September 20, 2026 (STL.News) Two people were wounded and an armed suspect was critically injured after being shot by a police officer during a large gathering Saturday night outside a dance studio in St. Ann, Missouri, according to authorities.

The shooting occurred at approximately 10:20 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, in the 3500 block of Adie Road near U Can Dance Studio, located at 3570 Adie Road.

Police said approximately 400 juveniles were gathered in the area when gunfire erupted.

According to investigators, St. Ann police officers responding to reports of shots being fired encountered a person allegedly firing multiple rounds into the crowd with what police described as an apparent automatic firearm.

Two people in the crowd were struck by gunfire.

Authorities had not released information about their identities, ages, or medical conditions as of Sunday morning.

Police say suspect fired into large crowd

According to preliminary information released by authorities, officers arrived at the scene and observed a suspect firing rounds into the large crowd.

The gathering reportedly included approximately 400 young people. FOX 2 reported that the teenagers had gathered at the dance studio following the Suicideboys concert at Hollywood Casino.

Police pursued the armed suspect after he ran from the immediate area toward a nearby residence.

Authorities said multiple people were taking cover near the residence as the situation unfolded.

Police attempted to stop the suspect and issued commands, according to the preliminary account provided by authorities.

Investigators said the suspect then turned toward officers while still holding the firearm and did not comply with police commands.

An officer subsequently opened fire, striking the suspect.

The suspect received medical treatment at the scene before being transported to a hospital. Authorities said he was in critical condition.

Authorities had not publicly released his identity as of Sunday morning.

Two people wounded during St. Ann shooting

Police said two victims in the crowd were struck by gunfire allegedly fired by the suspect before the officer-involved shooting.

Authorities have not released the victims’ names or disclosed the severity of their injuries.

No police officers were physically injured during the incident.

First Alert 4 reported that a news crew arriving shortly before midnight observed approximately 12 police vehicles at the scene, along with at least two emergency medical crews. Crime-scene tape surrounded the area near U Can Dance Studio.

Police asked people to avoid the area while officers investigated.

Police said the circumstances described are preliminary and remain subject to further investigation.

Hundreds of juveniles reportedly at gathering

The crowd’s size makes Saturday night’s incident particularly notable.

Authorities estimated approximately 400 juveniles were gathered at the location when the shooting occurred.

FOX 2 reported that the gathering followed a Suicideboys concert at Hollywood Casino. Investigators have not indicated that the concert venue itself was involved in the shooting.

The shooting occurred at the dance studio on Adie Road, several miles away from the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre area.

Police have not publicly explained what led to the gunfire or whether the suspect had been involved in an earlier confrontation at the gathering.

Authorities also have not disclosed whether the suspect knew either of the two people who were shot.

Officer-involved shooting under investigation

The police shooting will also be investigated.

FOX 2 reported that the Maryland Heights Police Department is assisting with the investigation and may assume responsibility for reviewing the officer-involved shooting.

Authorities had not released the name of the St. Ann officer who fired at the suspect as of Sunday morning.

Authorities also had not disclosed the officer’s length of service.

Investigators will likely examine evidence from the scene, witness statements, and any available video as they work to establish the precise sequence of events. Authorities have not yet released those findings publicly.

The description that the suspect possessed an automatic firearm is based on preliminary statements attributed to police. Authorities have not released additional information about the firearm, including its make, model, or whether it was illegally modified.

Investigation remains active

Several significant questions remained unanswered Sunday.

Police have not identified the suspect or the two people wounded in the crowd. Authorities also have not announced criminal charges or disclosed a possible motive.

It remains unclear what happened immediately before the suspect allegedly began firing, how many rounds were discharged or whether investigators recovered additional firearms from the scene.

St. Ann police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact the department at 314-427-8000. The City of St. Ann also lists that number as the police department’s non-emergency number.

The investigation remains active, and authorities cautioned that preliminary information could change as investigators interview witnesses and review evidence.

STL.News will update this report as additional information becomes available from the St. Ann Police Department, Maryland Heights Police Department, or other investigating authorities.

Presumption of Innocence: Any allegations concerning criminal conduct described in this report are allegations unless and until proven in court. Do not infer criminal wrongdoing beyond the facts confirmed by law enforcement.

Read St. Louis Local News at STL.News