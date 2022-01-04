Sudan – Protests Continues

Sudan on edge as protests persist, calls for a caretaker government

Sudan (STL.News) Sudan’s military leader has called for an urgent caretaker government and new measures to deal with demonstrations.

It follows the resignation of Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, who has warned that political deadlock threatens Sudan’s survival.

Pro-democracy groups say they are planning further protests on Tuesday, despite violent crackdowns by security forces that led to three deaths.

Al Jazeera’s Hiba Morgan reports from Khartoum, the capital of Sudan.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">?</span>

SOURCE: Al Jazeera News via YouTube