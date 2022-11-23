Stocks to buy or sell today: 10 short-term trading ideas by experts for 24 November 2022

Indian markets opened higher on Thursday tracking positive global cues.

The S&P BSE Sensex rose more than 100 points while Nifty50 reclaimed 18,300 levels.

We have collated stocks from various experts for traders who have a short-term trading horizon:

Expert: Rajesh Palviya, VP – Technical & Derivative Research, Axis Securities told ETBureau

: Buy| Target Rs 495| Stop Loss Rs 428



The stock is forming a series of higher tops and bottoms and is sustaining above the 20,50,100 and 200-SMA which is a positive sign for the bulls.

: Buy| Target Rs 5070| Stop Loss Rs 4380



The stock strongly bounced from the 20,50-Day SMA and is hovering around multiple resistance breakout areas of 4,630.

: Buy| Target Rs 270| Stop Loss Rs 228



The stock strongly bounced from the 20,50,100 and 200-Day SMA and recorded a huge volume breakout at 235.

: Buy| Target Rs 735| Stop Loss Rs 613



The stock recorded a “Multi-week” resistance at 625 with huge volumes, and is sustaining above the 20, 50, 100 and 200-SMA.

: Buy| Target Rs 170| Stop Loss Rs 132



The stock seems to be facing multiple resistance breakouts at 136 levels along with huge volumes.

Expert: Kunal Bothra, Market Expert told ETNow

: Buy| Target Rs 175| Stop Loss Rs 165

: Buy| Target Rs 622| Stop Loss Rs 596

: Buy| Target Rs 134| Stop Loss Rs 126

Expert: Nooresh Merani, an independent technical analyst told ETNow

: Buy| Target Rs 1280| Stop Loss Rs 1130

State Bank of India: Buy| Target Rs 650| Stop Loss Rs 590

: Buy| Target Rs 90|Stop Loss Rs 77

(Disclaimer: Recommendations, suggestions, views and opinions given by the experts are their own. These do not represent the views of Economic Times)

