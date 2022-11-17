Stocks in the news: Nykaa, Baja Auto, UltraTech, Paytm, BEL and Blue Dart

Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange traded 65 points, or 0.35 per cent higher at 18,440, signaling that Dalal Street was headed for a positive start on Friday. Here are a dozen stocks which may buzz the most in today’s trade:

UltraTech Cement: The cement company has commenced operation at its third Birla White Wall Care Putty plant in Rajasthan with a capacity of 4 LMT per annum, at a total cost of Rs 187 crore. Now it has a Wall Care Putty capacity of 13 LMT per annum.

Bajaj Auto: sold 2 per cent stake or 56.68 lakh shares in Bajaj Auto via open market transactions. With this, LIC‘s shareholding in the company stands reduced to 5.2 per cent, from 7.2 per cent earlier.

FSN E-Commerce: American private equity firm TPG Capital is set to sell shares of Nykaa-owner worth Rs 1,000 crore through a block deal, according to reports. Citigroup is the banker to the deal, and TPG Capital is likely to sell the shares at Rs 184.55.

Bharat Electronics: The Navratna defence PSU has signed a MoU with Armoured Vehicles Nigam (AVANI), a defence PSU. They will jointly address domestic and export opportunities in the areas of combat vehicles, main battle tanks (MBTs), infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs), armored fighting vehicles (AFVs) and related systems.

: Softbank’s SVF India Holdings (Cayman) offloaded 2,93,50,000 shares or 4.5 per cent stake in Paytm‘s parent at an average price of Rs 555.67 apiece for Rs 1,630.89 crore through an open market transaction, according to bulk deal data available with NSE.

: The transportation and distribution company has opened more than 19 retail outlets in Tier I and II towns as part of its expansion plans. These stores are located in 14 states including Uttarakhand, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra and Karnataka.

CSB Bank: The private bank has received approval from the Reserve Bank of India for appointment of Ms. Bhama Krishnamurthy as Part-time Chairperson of the bank with effect from November 17. She will be the part-time chairperson of the bank during November 17, 2022 and September 28, 2024.

Mahindra Lifespace Developers: The real estate company has launched its residential project – Mahindra Phase 1, at Pimpri Chinchwad, Pune.

R Systems International: US private equity firm Blackstone Group has agreed to invest $359 million (Rs 2,904 crore) to take a majority stake in the digital IT services firm from its existing promoters and will launch an open offer to take the company private in the first such M&A deal after the market regulator amended delisting rules last December.

: The state run NBFC reported a multifold jump in its net profit to Rs 129.98 crore for the fiscal year ended in March 2022 compared to Rs 25.60 crore for 2020-21. The non-banking finance company, promoted by PTC India, said it is now positioned to focus on growth and performance.

Alstone Textiles: The company has fixed December 14 as a record date for sub-division of equity shares. The company’s share will stand sub-divided into 10 shares of Re 1 each fully paid-up and will ascertain the eligibility of shareholders entitled for issuance of bonus equity shares in the proportion of 9 shares of Re 1 each for every 1 share.

: The Hyderabad bench of the National Company Law Tribunal has admitted a petition by the to start bankruptcy proceedings against the construction player as lenders increase pressure on the debt-laden engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) company to recover dues of over Rs 6,000 crore

: The debt-ridden said it has defaulted on payment of interest on non-convertible debentures of Rs 1.07 crore. The company is unable to service its obligations in respect of the interest on Non-Convertible Debentures was due on November 16, 2022.

