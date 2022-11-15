Stocks in the news: Bikaji, Global Health, TCS, Godrej Properties and Nykaa

Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange traded 77.5 points, or 0.42 per cent lower at 18,417, signaling that Dalal Street was headed for a negative start on Wednesday. Here are a dozen stocks which may buzz the most in today’s trade:

Bikaji Foods International: The snack maker is set to make its debut at the Dalal Street on Wednesday. The company’s Rs 881 crore IPO was sold between November 03-07 as the shares were sold between Rs 285-300 apiece. The isuse was overall subscribed 26.67 times.

Global Health: The operator of Medanta hospitals will get listed at the bourses on Wednesday after the company’s Rs 2,206 crore initial public offering was sold between November 03-07 in the price band of Rs 319-336 apeice. The issue was overall subscribed about 9.6 times.

: TAP Air Portugal, the flag carrier airline of Portugal, selected as a strategic partner, to accelerate its digital transformation and drive innovation. The company will establish an Airline Digital Center in Portugal, with deep domain knowledge of the airline industry, solution architects and technology experts.

Godrej Properties: The realty firm said it has achieved sales worth Rs 500 crore in its new housing project at Pune. In September, the company had launched its new project ‘Godrej Woodsville’ in Hinjewadi, Pune.

Bharat Electronics: The Navratna defence PSU has signed multiple MoUs with Yantra India (YIL), Profense LLC, SVC Tech Ventures LLP and Hindustan Shipyard for various purposes in the defence sector.

FSN E-Commerce Ventures: Segantii India Mauritius offloaded 33,73,243 shares of Nykaa‘s parent for Rs 67.2 crore at an average price of Rs 199.24 through open market transaction, according to the bulk deal data available with NSE. Hermes Investment Funds Public Ltd Company acquired 25,82,921 shares of the company.

IIFL Wealth Management: The financial services firm has completed the acquisition of a 91 per cent equity stake in MAVM Angels Network (MANPL), which was executed in July this year via a share purchase and shareholders’ agreement with MANPL and and make it a subsidiary.

Indosolar: The renewable energy player approved setting up of one gigawatt solar manufacturing facility. It has given the nod for the sale of the assets of the companies which has become obsolete, and setting up of 1 GW solar module manufacturing facility.

Ashiana Housing: The realty firm has reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 1.81 crore for the quarter ended September of this financial year. Its net loss stood at Rs 5.74 crore in the year-ago period.

Foods & Inn: The packaged food firm said it has received board approval to raise Rs 210 crore through the issuance of 2.21 crore convertible warrants. At its board meeting held on November 14, it was decided that the company will issue 2.21 crore convertible warrants, each exchangeable for one fully paid-up equity share having face value of Re 1.

