Stock market update: Nifty Realty index advances 0.1%

NEW DELHI: The Nifty Realty index closed on a positive note on Friday.

Shares of Indiabulls Real Estate(up 6.77 per cent), Macrotech Developers(up 2.08 per cent), Oberoi Realty(up 0.9 per cent) and Phoenix Mills(up 0.52 per cent) ended the day as top gainers in the pack.

On the other hand, Prestige Estates Projects(down 1.66 per cent), Godrej Properties(down 1.22 per cent), DLF(down 0.62 per cent) and Brigade Enterprises(down 0.4 per cent) finished as the top losers of the day.

The Nifty Realty index closed 0.1 per cent up at 448.8.

Benchmark NSE Nifty50 index ended down 36.25 points at 18307.65, while the BSE Sensex stood down 87.12 points at 61663.48.

Among the 50 stocks in the Nifty index, 14 ended in the green, while 36 closed in the red.

Shares of PNB, Ltd., , Zomato Ltd. and were among the most traded shares on the NSE.

Shares of , Jeena Sikho Lifecare Ltd., , and hit their fresh 52-week highs in today’s trade, while , KCK Industries Ltd., United Drilling, . and Nureca Ltd. hit their fresh 52-week lows.

