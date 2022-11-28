Stock market update: Nifty Pharma index advances 0.2%

NEW DELHI: The Nifty Pharma index closed on a positive note on Monday.

Shares of Gland Pharma(up 3.07 per cent), Lupin(up 1.93 per cent), Glenmark Pharmaceuticals(up 1.4 per cent), Ipca Laboratories(up 1.0 per cent) and Divis Laboratories(up 0.98 per cent) ended the day as top gainers in the pack.

On the other hand, Laurus(down 1.07 per cent), Abbott India(down 0.67 per cent), Zydus Lifesciences(down 0.53 per cent), Dr Reddys Laboratories(down 0.36 per cent) and Sanofi India(down 0.36 per cent) finished as the top losers of the day.

The Nifty Pharma index closed 0.2 per cent up at 12993.95.

Benchmark NSE Nifty50 index ended up 50.0 points at 18562.75, while the BSE Sensex stood up 211.16 points at 62504.8.

Among the 50 stocks in the Nifty index, 29 ended in the green, while 21 closed in the red.

Shares of Ltd., , YES Bank, and PNB were among the most traded shares on the NSE.

Shares of Mohini Health & Hygi, , , and hit their fresh 52-week highs in today’s trade, while Bombay Rayon, Penta Gold, , . and Rite Zone Chemcon India Ltd. hit their fresh 52-week lows.

