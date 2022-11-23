Stock market update: Nifty IT index falls 0.14%

NEW DELHI: The Nifty IT index closed on a negative note on Wednesday.

Shares of Coforge(up 1.75 per cent) and Persistent Systems(up 0.61 per cent) ended the day as top gainers in the pack.

On the other hand, MPhasis(down 1.26 per cent), L&T Technology(down 0.86 per cent), Tech Mahindra(down 0.63 per cent), Larsen & Toubro Infotech(down 0.3 per cent) and Tata Consultancy(down 0.2 per cent) finished as the top losers of the day.

The Nifty IT index closed 0.14 per cent down at 29405.65.

Benchmark NSE Nifty50 index ended up 23.05 points at 18267.25, while the BSE Sensex stood up 91.62 points at 61510.58.

Among the 50 stocks in the Nifty index, 24 ended in the green, while 25 closed in the red.

Shares of PNB, , Ltd., Ltd. and were among the most traded shares on the NSE.

Shares of , , , and Cool Caps Industries Ltd. hit their fresh 52-week highs in today’s trade, while , Inox Green Energy Services Ltd., , Mega Flex . and PayTM hit their fresh 52-week lows.

