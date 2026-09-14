Stock Market Today, Monday, September 14, 2026

NEW YORK – September 14, 2026 (STL.News) Stock Market Today – U.S. stocks finished lower Monday as a sharp selloff in artificial intelligence-related semiconductor stocks, surging oil prices and a brief move above 5% in the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield gave investors several reasons to reduce risk ahead of this week’s Federal Reserve meeting.

All three major U.S. stock indexes closed lower, but the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite fell the most.

Stock Market Today – U.S. Stock Market Closing Snapshot

Index Closing Level Daily Change Dow Jones Industrial Average Approx. 52,321 -0.48% S&P 500 7,597.83 -0.78% Nasdaq Composite Approx. 26,046 -1.09%

Closing levels are rounded where appropriate. Reuters reported final percentage declines of 0.48% for the Dow, 0.78% for the S&P 500 and 1.09% for the Nasdaq Composite.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index fell much more sharply, down about 5% as investors aggressively sold companies that have benefited from the enormous capital investment in artificial intelligence.

The market entered Monday already facing concerns over oil prices, inflation, and the possibility that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates this week.

Then another risk suddenly moved to the front of investors’ minds:

What happens to the enormous AI investment cycle if development of increasingly powerful artificial intelligence models slows?

Stock Market Today – AI Concerns Hit Wall Street

Artificial intelligence was one of Monday’s dominant market stories.

Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei called for AI companies to slow the development of increasingly advanced models because of concerns about the risks created by rapidly advancing artificial intelligence.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and xAI founder Elon Musk subsequently expressed support for slowing development.

Wall Street reacted quickly.

The market’s concern wasn’t necessarily that artificial intelligence is disappearing.

Instead, investors had to reconsider an assumption underlying some of the stock market’s biggest winners: that spending on increasingly powerful chips, data centers, servers, electrical infrastructure, and other AI equipment would keep growing at an extraordinary pace.

That assumption has helped support enormous valuations throughout the semiconductor industry.

If the pace of advanced AI development slows—even temporarily—the financial consequences could ripple through much of the AI infrastructure supply chain.

Stock Market Today – Semiconductor Stocks Take the Biggest Hit

Chipmakers absorbed much of Monday’s selling.

Nvidia declined approximately 3%, while Advanced Micro Devices and Intel fell roughly 5%. Marvell Technology also fell sharply.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index ultimately fell approximately 5%.

That is considerably worse than the broader S&P 500’s 0.78% decline and illustrates how concentrated Monday’s selling was within the semiconductor industry.

The decline wasn’t confined to the United States.

Earlier Monday, AI and semiconductor-related stocks had already fallen sharply across Asian markets.

SoftBank dropped more than 10% in Japan, while semiconductor-related companies in South Korea, Taiwan and elsewhere also came under pressure.

By the time Wall Street opened, investors had already watched an international repricing of AI-related risk.

Stock Market Today – Not Every Technology Stock Fell

One of Monday’s most interesting developments was what didn’t fall.

Software companies rallied.

ServiceNow, Adobe, Workday and several other software companies moved sharply higher during the session.

Adobe gained roughly 4%, while Autodesk rose nearly 8% and Intuit advanced more than 5%.

The divergence makes sense through the market’s shifting AI narrative.

Software companies have spent several years facing concerns that increasingly capable artificial intelligence could eventually replace or significantly reduce demand for some traditional software products.

If development of the most powerful AI systems slows, investors may perceive less immediate disruption risk for established software companies.

The market therefore produced an unusual rotation Monday:

Sell companies supplying enormous amounts of computing capacity to the AI race while buying some companies previously viewed as vulnerable to AI disruption.

That distinction is important.

Monday wasn’t simply an indiscriminate technology selloff.

It was partly a reassessment of which businesses could benefit—and which could lose—if the trajectory of AI development changes.

Stock Market Today – Oil Creates Another Problem

Technology wasn’t Wall Street’s only concern.

Oil prices surged again Monday as escalating conflict and disruptions in the Middle East raised fears about global energy supplies.

Brent crude climbed sharply during the session and briefly approached $110 per barrel before retreating from its highs.

West Texas Intermediate crude also traded above $100 per barrel.

The renewed increase followed attacks affecting Saudi energy infrastructure and continued concerns about shipping through critical Middle Eastern waterways.

Saudi Arabia temporarily shut its East-West pipeline following an attack. The pipeline has become especially important because it provides an alternative route to the Strait of Hormuz.

With shipping through the Strait of Hormuz and Bab el-Mandeb facing heightened risks, investors are increasingly concerned that oil prices could remain elevated.

That matters far beyond energy stocks.

Higher oil prices increase transportation, manufacturing, and distribution costs.

They can raise gasoline and diesel prices.

They reduce disposable income available to consumers.

And perhaps most importantly for financial markets right now, higher energy prices can complicate the Federal Reserve’s battle against inflation.

Stock Market Today – Treasury Yield Briefly Breaks 5%

The bond market sent another warning Monday.

The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yield briefly climbed above 5%, reaching approximately 5.01% before retreating toward 4.96%.

That was a psychologically important move.

The 10-year yield affects borrowing costs throughout the economy, including mortgage rates, corporate borrowing and numerous other forms of credit.

Higher Treasury yields can also pressure stock valuations.

Investors comparing stocks with relatively safe government bonds have less incentive to accept elevated equity valuations when Treasury securities offer increasingly attractive yields.

The effect can be particularly significant for growth companies whose valuations depend heavily on earnings expected many years into the future.

That makes the combination Wall Street faced Monday particularly difficult:

Oil above $100.

Treasury yields around 5%.

AI-related stocks under pressure.

And a Federal Reserve decision only days away.

Stock Market Today – Federal Reserve Takes Center Stage

The Federal Reserve begins its September policy meeting Tuesday and announces its interest-rate decision Wednesday.

Markets increasingly expect policymakers to raise rates.

Fed-funds futures indicated roughly an 86% to 90% probability of a quarter-point rate increase, according to market estimates cited Monday.

If the Federal Reserve raises rates, it would represent a significant change in the monetary-policy outlook.

Investors had spent considerable time anticipating eventual monetary easing.

Persistent inflation and renewed energy-price pressures have instead pushed markets back toward the possibility of tighter monetary policy.

Friday’s inflation data reinforced those concerns.

Now the renewed oil surge adds another complication.

The Federal Reserve doesn’t directly control global oil prices, but sustained increases in energy costs can filter through transportation, manufacturing and consumer prices.

That could make policymakers reluctant to tolerate inflation remaining above the central bank’s 2% target.

Stock Market Today – Wall Street’s Three-Way Problem

Monday’s trading effectively brought three major market risks together.

The first is AI valuation risk.

AI-related companies have been among the biggest drivers of stock-market gains in recent years. Any sustained reduction in AI capital spending could challenge valuations built around expectations of continued rapid expansion.

The second is inflation risk.

Oil above $100 per barrel threatens to push energy and transportation costs higher and complicate the inflation outlook.

The third is interest-rate risk.

The 10-year Treasury yield is around 5%, and expectations of another Federal Reserve rate increase increase the cost of capital throughout the economy.

Any one of those factors could create volatility.

Wall Street is currently dealing with all three simultaneously.

Stock Market Today – Defensive Stocks Provide Some Shelter

The selling wasn’t universal.

Investors moved toward defensive areas of the market during parts of Monday’s session.

Healthcare and consumer staples outperformed many economically sensitive sectors.

That rotation suggests investors weren’t necessarily abandoning equities altogether.

Instead, some money moved from highly valued growth and semiconductor companies toward businesses considered less dependent on aggressive economic expansion or continued AI infrastructure spending.

Energy companies also benefited from higher crude prices.

The result was a market with substantial differences beneath the headline index numbers.

The S&P 500 fell less than 1%, but an investor heavily concentrated in semiconductor companies had a much worse day.

An investor concentrated in selected software, healthcare or energy stocks could have experienced gains.

Stock Market Today – Monday Reverses Part of Friday’s Rally

The decline also erased part of Friday’s strong rebound.

On Friday, Sept. 11, the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 509.19 points, or 0.98%, to 52,573.29.

The S&P 500 gained 65.28 points, or 0.86%, to 7,656.98.

The Nasdaq Composite gained 251.31 points, or 0.96%, to 26,333.04.

Monday therefore partially reversed those gains.

The S&P 500’s close at approximately 7,598 leaves the benchmark about 59 points below Friday’s closing level.

That doesn’t constitute a major correction.

But the deterioration in semiconductor stocks and the bond market deserves closer attention because both have played important roles in supporting broader equity valuations.

Stock Market Today – Investors Should Watch Market Breadth

One question going forward is whether weakness remains concentrated in AI infrastructure stocks or begins spreading throughout the broader market.

That distinction matters.

A rotation out of expensive semiconductor stocks and into software, healthcare, consumer staples and other industries could leave the broader bull market intact.

A more generalized decline accompanied by rising Treasury yields and persistent oil inflation would present a more serious challenge.

Monday produced evidence of both possibilities.

Chip stocks suffered substantial losses, but several software and defensive stocks performed well.

The major indexes declined, but they didn’t collapse despite the combination of AI concerns, oil prices, and Treasury yields.

That suggests investors are reassessing risk rather than indiscriminately liquidating stocks.

Stock Market Today – What Investors Are Watching Tuesday

The Federal Reserve will dominate financial markets over the next several sessions.

Investors will watch whether the central bank raises its benchmark interest rate Wednesday and, perhaps more importantly, what policymakers say about further increases.

Oil will remain another critical variable.

If Brent crude continues trading around or above $100, inflation concerns are unlikely to disappear.

Investors will also watch whether the 10-year Treasury yield makes another attempt to break decisively above 5%.

Wall Street will also watch semiconductor stocks closely.

A quick rebound could suggest Monday’s decline was primarily a sentiment-driven reaction to AI safety comments.

Continued heavy selling could signal that investors are beginning a more fundamental reassessment of AI infrastructure spending and valuations.

Stock Market Today – Monday’s Bottom Line

Wall Street finished Monday with losses across all three major indexes:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: down 0.48%.

S&P 500: 7,597.83, down 0.78%.

Nasdaq Composite: down 1.09%.

But those numbers don’t completely describe what happened.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index fell approximately 5%.

The 10-year Treasury yield briefly crossed 5%.

Oil approached $110 per barrel.

And investors entered the final two days before a Federal Reserve decision with markets pricing a high probability of another rate increase.

The key question now is whether Monday’s AI selloff is a temporary reaction to statements from technology executives or the start of a broader reassessment of the enormous amount of capital flowing into artificial intelligence infrastructure.

For the moment, Wall Street appears to be doing something it hasn’t done consistently during the AI boom:

questioning whether unlimited AI spending should still be treated as a certainty.

Market disclaimer: This article is provided for informational and news purposes only and does not constitute investment advice, a recommendation to buy or sell securities, or financial planning advice. Market prices and economic conditions can change rapidly. Investors should conduct their own research and consult a qualified financial professional when appropriate.