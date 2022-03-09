Howell Township Man, Steven Bryce Admits Subscribing to False Tax Returns

TRENTON, N.J (STL.News) A Monmouth County, New Jersey, man who ran an illegal gambling business today admitted filing a false tax return, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced.

Steven Bryce, 52, of Howell Township, New Jersey, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Anne E. Thompson in Trenton federal court to Count Five of an indictment charging him with subscribing to a false tax return.

According to documents filed in this case and statements made in court:

In 2013, Bryce operated an illegal gambling business. On July 14, 2014, Bryce filed with the IRS U.S. Individual Income Tax Return, Form 1040, for the calendar year 2013 on behalf of himself and his spouse, which falsely stated that they had total income of $112,899. The 2013 Tax Return was not true and correct: Bryce received significant income from his gambling business, and, as a result, had income substantially in excess of the amount he reported. As part of his plea agreement, Bryce agreed to pay full restitution of $338,885 to the IRS for tax losses resulting from false tax returns filed by Bryce for calendar years 2011 to 2016.

The charge of subscribing to a false tax return carries a maximum potential penalty of three years in prison and a maximum $250,000 fine. Sentencing is scheduled for July 11, 2022.

U.S. Attorney Sellinger credited special agents of the IRS-Criminal Investigations, under the direction of Special Agent in Charge Michael Montanez, and special agents of the FBI, under the direction of Special Agent in Charge George M. Crouch Jr. in Newark, with the investigation leading to today’s guilty plea.

The government is represented by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Sara F. Merin and J Fortier Imbert of the Special Prosecutions Division in Newark.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today