Statement on 3rd Anniversary of Walmart Shooting

Joint Statement by Assistant Attorney General Clarke and U.S. Attorney Hoff on Third Anniversary of Walmart Shooting

Kristen Clarke, Assistant Attorney General for the Civil Rights Division at the U.S. Department of Justice and Ashley C. Hoff, the United States Attorney for the Western District of Texas, release this statement on the third anniversary of the mass shooting in an El Paso Walmart that resulted in the deaths of 23 individuals and injured numerous others.

“Today, with heavy hearts, we mark the third anniversary of the tragedy that occurred in El Paso. Our thoughts remain with those who lost their lives and those who were injured, as well as their loved ones, the El Paso community, and the countless others who were impacted by this senseless, reprehensible crime. Our commitment to pursue justice for all those affected by this violent act of hate remains unwavering.”

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today