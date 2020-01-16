Statement from Missouri Senator Caleb Rowden on Closure of Boonville Hospital

JEFFERSON CITY, MO (STL.News) Missouri State Senator Caleb Rowden, R-Columbia, issued the following statement regarding the closure of Pinnacle’s hospital in Boonville:

“I’m dismayed by Pinnacle’s decision to close their hospital in Boonville and am outraged by reports of how the company has treated their employees and patients—my constituents.

“Pinnacle ceased surgical operations after the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) discovered Pinnacle was not sterilizing surgical tools and equipment. DHSS also found that Pinnacle suspended lab services due to corporate refusal to pay for federally mandated lab proficiency tests. Despite the best efforts of DHSS to work with Pinnacle to keep the hospital open, the company made the decision not to correct critical violations.

“After numerous discussions with DHSS, I’m relieved to learn the agency has persuaded Pinnacle to suspend their license, rather than terminate it, in order to allow any potential buyers to repair and reopen the hospital as quickly as possible. I am further encouraged by MU Health Care’s decision to step up and hold open interviews in Boonville for affected staff. I will be working with DHSS and county officials to ensure as many avenues to reopening the hospital remain open.”

Details on MU Health Care interviews: