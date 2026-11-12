St. Louis Schools to Close 9, Savings Unclear

ST. LOUIS, MO – November 12, 2026 (STL.News) St. Louis Public Schools will close nine schools beginning in fall 2027 following a closely divided Board of Education vote, marking a major restructuring of the city’s public education system. Although district officials estimate the broader consolidation initiative could generate about $20 million in savings, questions remain about implementation costs and how much the district will ultimately save.

The Board of Education approved the closures 4–3 on Tuesday, November 10, 2026, after months of public meetings, community opposition, and revisions to the district’s Future Ready SLPS initiative.

The decision will reduce the number of schools in the district’s portfolio from 61 to 52 beginning with the 2027–2028 academic year.

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The restructuring is intended to address declining student enrollment, aging facilities, rising transportation expenses, and a substantial budget deficit.

However, while the district has identified potential financial benefits, it has not established a comprehensive public accounting of implementation expenses in the reporting available as of November 12.

That distinction is important because projected operating savings do not necessarily equal the net financial benefit of closing schools.

For families, the decision raises additional questions about transportation, student assignments, educational programs, staffing, and the future of neighborhood school buildings.

Nine St. Louis Public Schools Approved for Closure

The Board of Education approved closing eight elementary schools and one middle school.

The affected schools are:

Ames Elementary School Ashland Elementary School Carver Elementary School Hamilton Elementary School Hickey Elementary School Meramec Elementary School Monroe Elementary School Walbridge Elementary School Academy of Entrepreneurship Studies at L’Ouverture Middle School

The closures are scheduled to take effect in fall 2027, at the beginning of the 2027–2028 academic year.

The final list represents a substantial reduction from earlier proposals.

In July, district officials considered closing 22 schools. By August, the proposal had been reduced to 14 schools before the board ultimately approved nine closures.

The changes reflect a lengthy planning process in which district officials evaluated enrollment, building conditions, operating expenses, and community feedback.

Students attending the affected schools will need to transition to other district facilities.

Specific student assignments, transportation arrangements, and other implementation details will require additional communication from district administrators.

School Board Approves Closures by 4–3 Vote

The decision divided the seven-member Board of Education.

Four members supported the closures:

Karen Collins-Adams

Robert Harvey

Brian Marston

Emily Hubbard

Three members opposed the proposal:

Tracy Hykes

Donna Jones

AJ Foster

The narrow vote reflects the difficult decisions confronting district leaders as they attempt to reduce expenses while maintaining educational opportunities.

Supporters of consolidation argue that operating numerous underutilized school buildings places unnecessary financial pressure on the district.

They believe concentrating students into fewer facilities could improve access to certified teachers, specialized academic programs, counselors, nurses, and other educational resources.

Opponents have questioned whether the district has adequately considered the disruption to students and families.

Some parents and teachers also expressed concern about the timing of the decisions and whether the district had provided enough information about receiving schools.

Board President Karen Collins-Adams pointed to low enrollment and attendance at certain schools as evidence that the district must reconsider how it distributes resources.

During the November 10 meeting, she described an example involving a school with approximately 92 enrolled students and average daily attendance of about 60%.

The example illustrated the challenges associated with maintaining buildings that serve relatively small student populations.

However, low enrollment does not automatically establish that closing a school will improve educational outcomes.

The success of consolidation will depend on the resources available at receiving schools and how effectively the district manages the transition.

District Faces a Significant Budget Deficit

Financial instability is one of the primary reasons district leaders have pursued restructuring.

St. Louis Public Schools initially projected a budget deficit of approximately $41 million.

However, according to reporting by The St. Louis American, higher-than-expected revenue and approximately $12 million in operational underspending reduced the projected shortfall to roughly $29 million.

The two figures reflect different stages of the district’s financial projections.

The earlier $41 million estimate continued to appear in some local reporting, while The St. Louis American identified the revised $29 million figure in its coverage of the district’s financial condition.

Regardless of which projection is used, the district faces substantial pressure to reduce expenses and establish a sustainable operating structure.

Declining enrollment compounds the challenge.

School districts must maintain buildings, provide transportation, employ personnel, and deliver educational services even when student populations decrease.

Many of those expenses do not decline in proportion to enrollment.

A building designed for several hundred students can remain expensive to operate even when only a relatively small number attend.

District officials believe consolidation will allow resources to be used more efficiently.

However, the financial benefits will depend on how many expenses are eliminated, which costs continue, and how much it costs to implement the changes.

Projected $20 Million in Savings Remains Uncertain

One of the most significant questions surrounding the school closures concerns the district’s estimated financial savings.

Superintendent Dr. Myra Berry has indicated that the broader Future Ready restructuring could generate approximately $20 million in savings.

The projected reductions are tied to changes in staffing, transportation, and operating expenses.

However, the $20 million estimate should not be interpreted as a guaranteed net savings amount attributable exclusively to closing the nine schools.

The Future Ready initiative encompasses additional changes, including restructuring magnet programs, modifying grade configurations, and reorganizing career education.

Those decisions could affect expenses independently of the school closures.

Furthermore, publicly available reporting has not established a complete breakdown of the implementation costs associated with the approved restructuring.

Those expenses could include preparing receiving schools, relocating instructional materials, adjusting transportation routes, and managing unused facilities.

Without a comprehensive public cost breakdown, it is difficult to determine precisely how much the restructuring will improve the district’s financial position.

Why Projected Savings May Differ From Actual Savings

An important distinction exists between gross operating savings and net financial savings.

For example, a hypothetical district might reduce recurring operating expenses by $20 million but incur several million dollars in one-time costs while consolidating schools.

Those implementation expenses would reduce the initial financial benefit.

This example is illustrative and does not represent an estimate of SLPS transition expenses.

The timing of savings also matters.

Some expenses may decline immediately after a building closes, while others may continue until staffing changes, transportation adjustments, and property decisions are completed.

Closed buildings can continue to generate costs for maintenance, security, insurance, and utilities.

The district may also need to invest in receiving schools to accommodate additional students.

A complete financial analysis would distinguish recurring annual savings from one-time transition expenses and continuing obligations.

Until those figures are documented, the projected $20 million remains an estimate, not a verified net financial result.

Declining Enrollment Drives Restructuring

The district’s declining student population is another major factor behind the consolidation.

According to district figures reported by The St. Louis American, enrollment has declined nearly 59% since 1991.

The district served 43,284 students in 1991, compared with fewer than 18,000 in 2025.

That decline has fundamentally changed the relationship between the number of students attending St. Louis Public Schools and the facilities the district maintains.

Buildings originally intended to serve substantially larger student populations may now operate well below capacity.

District leaders argue that maintaining too many underutilized facilities diverts resources from classroom instruction.

The Future Ready initiative aims to address these conditions by reducing the number of operating schools and reorganizing educational programs.

However, enrollment is only one factor in determining whether a school should remain open.

School performance, transportation accessibility, neighborhood conditions, specialized programs, and student support services are also relevant considerations.

Smaller schools may provide close relationships between students and teachers, while larger schools may offer broader academic programs.

The challenge is determining whether consolidation can preserve important educational benefits while reducing expenses.

Magnet Schools Will Undergo Major Changes

The board also approved significant changes to the district’s magnet school system.

Beginning with the 2027–2028 academic year, several magnet schools will transition toward neighborhood-based enrollment models.

The affected schools include Dewey, Humboldt, Lyon at Blow, Mullanphy, Washington Montessori, Busch, Compton-Drew, Gateway, Gateway STEM High School, and Soldan International Studies High School.

The changes are intended to reduce transportation expenses and reorganize how students access specialized educational programs.

Under the current magnet system, students may travel across the city to attend schools outside their neighborhoods.

District leaders have identified transportation as a major operating expense.

The restructuring will shift many schools toward designated attendance zones while retaining specialized opportunities through the district’s Focus Pathway approach.

According to The St. Louis American, current magnet students will retain transportation eligibility for an additional two to three years during the transition.

The financial impact of these changes will depend on student enrollment patterns, transportation eligibility, and the routes ultimately established.

Families will need detailed information about how the changes affect current students and future enrollment.

McKinley High School Will Remain Open

The board rejected two proposals that would have phased out McKinley Classical Leadership Academy High School.

One proposal contemplated beginning a phaseout in 2029 if enrollment remained below 300 students.

Another would have eliminated grades annually beginning in 2027.

Neither proposal received approval.

The decision followed opposition from students, parents, and other supporters who advocated for preserving the school.

As a result, McKinley will continue operating rather than proceeding with either proposed phaseout.

The outcome demonstrates that the board did not approve every recommendation associated with Future Ready.

The board rejected, modified, or postponed several proposals during the November 10 meeting.

The McKinley decision also illustrates the importance of community participation in discussions about school restructuring.

Clyde C. Miller to Become Career Education Center

The board approved a separate plan involving Clyde C. Miller Career Academy.

Under the restructuring, the school will stop enrolling new students in its traditional academic programs beginning in 2027.

The district will phase those programs out through 2030.

The facility will transition into a districtwide career and technical education center.

Planned offerings include culinary arts, hospitality, construction, engineering and design, cosmetology, and barbering.

The transition is intended to expand career preparation opportunities for students throughout the district.

Career and technical education can provide practical skills and pathways to employment, apprenticeships, or additional education.

However, the district must ensure that students currently enrolled in traditional academic programs can complete their education without unnecessary disruption.

The transition will also require coordination involving staffing, transportation, facilities, and program availability.

Additional Proposals Rejected or Postponed

The board considered eight restructuring recommendations during its November 10 meeting.

According to First Alert 4, the board approved four, rejected three, and tabled one.

Among the rejected proposals was a plan to reopen Dunbar Elementary School and eventually close Patrick Henry and Jefferson elementary schools.

The proposed renovation of Dunbar carried an estimated cost of approximately $15 million to $18.5 million, according to The St. Louis American.

Because the board rejected that recommendation, Patrick Henry and Jefferson are not included among the nine approved closures.

The board also postponed a proposal to convert Columbia and Shenandoah elementary schools into early childhood centers serving children ages two through four.

Those conversions should not be described as approved or permanently rejected.

They remain separate from the nine school closures authorized on November 10.

The board approved modified grade-level changes involving other facilities.

Humboldt will expand to serve prekindergarten through fifth grade, while Laclede will discontinue its middle school grades.

Students affected by the Laclede change are expected to transition to Yeatman-Liddell Middle School under the district’s restructuring plan.

The board also postponed a decision on proposed changes to school start and dismissal times.

Those scheduling changes could affect transportation, family routines, and student attendance.

Because the proposal was tabled, the changes should not be treated as final.

Parents and Teachers Question the Impact

The restructuring has generated opposition and concern among parents, students, teachers, and community representatives.

The American Federation of Teachers and its representatives urged district officials to listen carefully to affected families before proceeding.

Some parents questioned whether receiving schools would have sufficient capacity and resources.

Others expressed concerns about transportation and the possibility that students would lose relationships with familiar teachers and classmates.

For many families, neighborhood schools provide more than academic instruction.

They offer established routines, trusted adults, extracurricular activities, and connections to community services.

Closing a school can disrupt those relationships.

District officials have argued that consolidation could provide students with stronger academic resources and more consistent access to specialized personnel.

However, achieving those benefits will depend on how effectively the district supports students during the transition.

Board member Robert Harvey emphasized the need to show that the changes will benefit students.

His comments reflected the responsibility district leaders face as they move from approving restructuring proposals to implementing them.

Families will need clear explanations of where their children will attend school, how transportation will work, and what educational services will remain available.

Will Consolidation Improve Educational Outcomes?

The financial arguments supporting consolidation are only part of the broader discussion.

District officials have identified improving attendance, strengthening literacy, achieving financial stability, and increasing operational effectiveness as Future Ready SLPS priorities.

Those goals address important challenges facing the district.

However, reducing the number of schools does not automatically improve academic performance.

The district must demonstrate that resources saved through consolidation are redirected effectively and that receiving schools can accommodate additional students.

Educational outcomes will depend on factors such as classroom staffing, student support services, transportation reliability, academic programming, and school leadership.

Several measures could help evaluate the restructuring over time.

Student attendance, academic achievement, teacher retention, class sizes, and access to specialized programs would provide useful indicators.

Comparing those measures before and after consolidation could help determine whether the changes improve educational opportunities.

Financial efficiency and educational quality are related, but they are not identical.

A restructuring plan must ultimately address both.

What Happens to the Closed School Buildings?

Another unresolved issue involves the future of the nine facilities.

School buildings are substantial public assets, and their disposition can affect both district finances and surrounding neighborhoods.

A building no longer used for instruction may continue to generate expenses.

Maintenance, insurance, utilities, security, and property management obligations can remain even after students and staff leave.

The district may eventually consider repurposing, selling, or otherwise managing unused properties.

Each option has different financial implications.

Repurposing a building may require additional investment.

Selling a property could generate one-time revenue but would not necessarily produce equivalent recurring operating savings.

Maintaining a vacant building could continue consuming district resources.

A detailed property management plan would help residents understand how the district intends to handle the closed facilities and what expenses may continue.

Those decisions should also be incorporated into any comprehensive analysis of the restructuring’s financial impact.

Financial Transparency Will Be Essential

The board’s decision establishes which schools will close, but it does not answer every financial question.

The district’s estimated $20 million in savings is significant.

However, taxpayers need to understand how the estimate was calculated, which restructuring actions are expected to produce the savings, and when those benefits are anticipated.

A comprehensive financial report could identify the projected savings associated with each closed school.

It could also explain expected reductions in staffing, transportation, utilities, maintenance, and other operating expenses.

Equally important would be a breakdown of implementation expenses.

Those costs may include preparing receiving schools, relocating equipment, modifying transportation routes, and managing unused properties.

The district should also distinguish recurring operating savings from one-time revenue or expenses.

Such information would allow the public to evaluate whether the restructuring is achieving its financial objectives.

Without those details, the district cannot determine the actual net savings with confidence.

What Families Should Expect Before Fall 2027

With the closures approved, district administrators must prepare to implement them.

The changes are scheduled to begin with the 2027–2028 academic year.

Before then, families will need information about student assignments, transportation arrangements, academic programs, and support services.

Receiving schools must be prepared to accommodate additional students.

Staffing arrangements and classroom resources will also need coordination.

Students receiving specialized educational services will require continuity of appropriate support.

The district must also communicate clearly with employees whose assignments may change.

Superintendent Berry has acknowledged that implementing the approved changes will require careful coordination and direct communication with affected communities.

Families can monitor official updates through the St. Louis Public Schools website and the Future Ready SLPS initiative.

The district’s Future Ready information is available at:

https://www.slps.org/community/future-ready

A Major Turning Point for St. Louis Public Schools

The November 10 vote represents one of the most consequential restructuring decisions St. Louis Public Schools has faced in recent years.

Nine schools are scheduled to close in fall 2027.

The district will also restructure its magnet programs, modify selected grade configurations, and transition Clyde C. Miller Career Academy toward career and technical education.

Other proposals, including phasing out McKinley High School and additional school closures involving Patrick Henry and Jefferson, were rejected.

Plans involving Columbia and Shenandoah elementary schools were postponed rather than approved.

The decisions reflect the district’s effort to address declining enrollment and substantial financial challenges.

However, the projected $20 million in savings remains an estimate associated with the broader restructuring initiative.

The actual financial benefit will depend on implementation expenses, continuing obligations, transportation changes, staffing decisions, and the future use of closed facilities.

For families, the immediate concern is whether students will receive the support and educational opportunities they need during and after the transition.

For taxpayers, the central question is whether consolidation will meaningfully improve the district’s financial position.

For district leaders, the challenge is delivering both financial stability and improved educational outcomes.

The school board has made its decision.

The next phase will determine whether the restructuring delivers the results district officials anticipate.

Closing nine schools may reduce operating expenses, but the district must still demonstrate actual savings and the long-term effects on students.

Sources:

St. Louis Public Schools — Future Ready SLPS initiative and superintendent’s recommendations. St. Louis Public Radio — November 11, 2026, reporting on school closures and restructuring. First Alert 4 — Shawn Loging, November 10–11, 2026, reporting on the Board of Education’s decisions. The St. Louis American — Na’Porsha Williams, November 11, 2026, reporting on the nine school closures, board votes, financial projections, and additional restructuring decisions. Spectrum News — Elizabeth Barmeier, November 11, 2026, reporting on the approved school closures and Future Ready plan.

STL.News will continue monitoring St. Louis Public Schools as the district develops transition plans, provides additional financial information, and prepares for the 2027–2028 academic year.