ST. LOUIS, MO — November 28, 2026 — STL.News — St. Louis power outages following the Thanksgiving winter storm are creating financial pressure for local businesses during a crucial holiday shopping weekend. Electricity interruptions have disrupted commercial activity, and at least one neighborhood grocery store has reported substantial inventory losses.

Heavy, moisture-laden snow damaged trees and electrical infrastructure across the region from Wednesday evening into Thanksgiving morning. Ameren Missouri said Friday that repairs would extend over several days. For businesses dependent on refrigeration, electronic payments and reliable staffing, the interruption presents challenges that can continue after electricity returns.

Featured image: AI-generated editorial illustration, not an actual photograph of the storm or an affected business.

In its November 27 official update, Ameren Missouri reported the following figures as of 9 a.m. Central time Friday:

75,450 customers still experiencing outages.

Approximately 135,000 customers restored since Wednesday.

More than 1,500 personnel and other restoration resources deployed.

Over 5,800 outage work orders.

These figures cover the utility’s Missouri service territory, not just businesses or St. Louis city. They are a dated snapshot, not Saturday’s live outage count. Ameren said crews from several states were assisting with repairs and that damage assessments would help determine restoration estimates.

For current information, consult the Ameren outage map. Avoid downed electrical lines and report dangerous conditions to the utility.

Table of contents

1. St. Louis power outages disrupt holiday commerce

The Thanksgiving storm arrived at an especially inconvenient point on the retail calendar. Businesses had been preparing for the holiday weekend, when shopping, dining and family gatherings can bring customers into neighborhood commercial districts. A prolonged interruption in electricity can undermine those preparations even after the snow stops falling.

The timing matters because businesses frequently commit resources before customers arrive. Retailers order merchandise, restaurants schedule employees and food businesses purchase ingredients in anticipation of expected demand. Those commitments do not necessarily disappear when a store closes unexpectedly.

Not every business will experience the same financial consequences. A clothing retailer might retain most of its merchandise for future sales, while a grocery store could lose products that cannot safely be stored without refrigeration. A service business might reschedule appointments, while a restaurant may be unable to recover a missed holiday meal.

No comprehensive regional estimate of commercial losses was available in the reports reviewed for this article. The economic implications discussed below should therefore be understood as potential costs rather than a verified total for the St. Louis metropolitan area.

2. Refrigerated inventory can become a major expense

First Alert 4 reported Friday evening that Freddie’s Market in Webster Groves had regained lighting but continued to experience a failure affecting its refrigeration equipment. Store president Brian Bononi described losses involving fresh and frozen merchandise and expressed concern about whether the business could continue operating. The report included an estimated restoration window communicated to the business, but did not independently confirm that full service had returned.

The situation illustrates an important distinction: a building with illuminated lights may not have the electrical service needed to run every commercial system. Refrigeration equipment, cooking appliances and other machinery can have different electrical requirements.

Food inventory poses a particular challenge because its value depends on safe storage throughout its useful life. Businesses should consult their regulatory authorities and applicable food safety requirements when determining whether products exposed to an interruption can be retained. Restoring electricity does not reverse deterioration that has already occurred.

Replacing inventory can also require cash at precisely the moment a business is experiencing reduced sales. A grocer may need to dispose of affected merchandise, clean equipment, replenish displays and arrange deliveries. The total financial impact can extend beyond the wholesale purchase price of lost products.

Customers may see empty shelves or a reduced selection even after a store reopens. That does not necessarily indicate a continuing outage; it can reflect the time needed to restore a dependable supply of merchandise.

AI-generated editorial illustration of potential commercial outage impacts; not a photograph of Freddie’s Market or any actual affected premises.

Source: First Alert 4 local business report, originally published November 27.

3. Restaurants face lost sales and operational interruptions

St. Louis power outages can have consequences for restaurants even when their buildings suffer no visible storm damage. Commercial kitchens depend on refrigeration, ventilation, lighting and equipment that must function safely before normal service can resume.

A restaurant that cannot prepare its usual menu may need to cancel reservations, suspend takeout orders or adjust hours. Online ordering platforms can introduce another operational challenge when their published availability does not reflect conditions at the physical location.

Managers should review pending orders and reservations, communicate with customers and update ordering channels when necessary. A limited menu may be practical only if equipment, food supplies and applicable safety requirements allow it.

The holiday weekend also presents a scheduling problem. Restaurants often plan staffing around anticipated demand, reservations and special events. An unexpected closure can leave employees without their scheduled hours while placing managers in the difficult position of deciding when to bring their teams back.

These are general risks associated with outages. The reporting reviewed does not establish the number of affected St. Louis restaurants or the amount of revenue they have lost.

4. Employee incomes and household budgets

The consequences of St. Louis power outages extend beyond business owners. Hourly employees may depend on scheduled shifts, tips or other earnings during the holiday period. Reduced operating hours can affect the income available for household expenses and seasonal purchases.

Employers also need to consider their own staffing obligations. Existing agreements, payroll rules and applicable employment laws may influence how closures are handled. Businesses should communicate scheduling changes clearly and avoid assuming that the absence of customers automatically resolves every payroll responsibility.

Employees returning to work may encounter additional tasks that differ from their usual duties. A reopening team could be asked to organise deliveries, clean work areas, verify equipment or contact customers. Managers should ensure that employees are trained for the duties they are assigned and that unsafe work is left to qualified professionals.

There can be a second effect on neighborhood commerce when households experiencing lost income become more cautious about spending. That possibility is another reason why the impact of a commercial power outage cannot always be understood by counting closed storefronts alone.

No regionwide figures on lost wages associated with this storm were available for this report.

5. Restoration does not immediately restore normal business

When a utility reports that a customer’s electrical service has returned, the business may still need time to restart operations. Refrigeration systems must be checked, inventory evaluated and electronic equipment brought back into service. Some facilities may require inspection by a qualified electrician or equipment technician.

Other businesses may face delays because suppliers or customers are experiencing interruptions elsewhere in the region. Deliveries depend on transportation, functioning warehouses and the availability of drivers. A store with restored power may therefore remain affected by problems in its supply chain.

Communication is especially important during this stage. Updated opening hours, accurate product availability and clear reservation information can help prevent customers from making unnecessary trips.

Owners should distinguish between the time electrical service is restored and the time normal commercial operations resume. Keeping a record of both milestones may assist with evaluating business losses and explaining the interruption to insurers or other stakeholders.

For St. Louis businesses, recovery may consequently occur in stages rather than at a single moment.

6. Insurance documentation and cash flow

Business owners assessing the financial impact of St. Louis power outages should review their insurance policies rather than assume that every storm-related expense is covered. Coverage for spoilage, equipment damage, utility interruption and lost income can vary substantially.

Policy terms may include exclusions, waiting periods, deductibles and requirements concerning the location or cause of damage. An interruption originating away from the insured premises can be treated differently from physical damage inside a building.

Useful records can include inventory purchase invoices, photographs of damaged merchandise, temperature logs, repair estimates, utility communications and documentation of operating hours. Historical sales records may help explain how an interruption affected expected revenue, although an insurer may require additional evidence.

Owners should preserve documentation before disposing of affected items when doing so is safe and consistent with regulatory requirements. They should also contact their insurance representative promptly to understand reporting deadlines and procedures.

Cash flow represents a separate concern. Rent, supplier invoices and other expenses may remain due even when daily revenue declines. Reviewing upcoming payment obligations and expected deliveries can help managers identify immediate financial needs. These steps do not guarantee insurance reimbursement or establish a legal entitlement to compensation.

7. Community support and preparation for future outages

Local customers can play a role in recovery by checking whether affected businesses have reopened and returning when they are able to operate safely. A delayed shopping trip may still generate a sale for a retailer, while rescheduling an appointment can help a service provider recover some lost activity.

Customers should also be patient when a business offers a smaller selection or adjusted hours. Reopening requires more than switching on the lights, and a business may need time to replace inventory or restore its normal staffing arrangements.

For owners, the Thanksgiving interruption provides a reason to review continuity plans. Emergency contacts, accessible inventory records and procedures for communicating with employees can be valuable during a lengthy disruption.

Backup power may be worth evaluating with qualified professionals, particularly for operations dependent on refrigeration or critical equipment. The appropriate system depends on electrical load, installation requirements, cost and safety considerations. Never operate fuel-powered generators indoors or in enclosed spaces, and do not attempt to connect equipment in ways that could endanger utility workers.

The most effective continuity arrangements are generally those that employees understand before an emergency occurs. A written plan can identify who contacts the utility, who updates customers and who determines when operations can safely resume.

Frequently asked questions about St. Louis power outages

When will electricity return?

Ameren’s Friday update indicated that restoration would continue over multiple days. Individual estimates should be checked using the utility’s outage map.

Are all businesses in the region closed?

No. Operating conditions vary by location and equipment availability. Customers should confirm opening hours directly with the business.

Will insurance cover commercial losses?

Coverage depends on the individual policy and circumstances. Business owners should consult their insurance representative.

Follow St. Louis business news and STL.News for further regional coverage.

Editorial note: The verified incident information is attributed to Ameren Missouri and First Alert 4. Discussion of broader financial and operational consequences is editorial analysis, not a quantified damage assessment.