St. Louis Passes Sweeping Data Center Regulations

ST. LOUIS, MO – September 12, 2026 (STL.News) The St. Louis Board of Aldermen has approved a sweeping new regulatory framework for data centers, restricting where massive computing facilities can be built and imposing new requirements for electricity, water, noise, renewable energy, and neighborhood impacts.

The Board of Aldermen unanimously approved Board Bill 49 on Friday, Sept. 11, sending the legislation to St. Louis Mayor Cara Spencer after months of hearings, amendments and debate over how the city should respond to the rapid expansion of data centers associated with artificial intelligence, cloud computing and other digital services.

The legislation represents a major change in how St. Louis treats data centers.

Until recently, the city’s zoning code did not specifically classify them as a distinct land use. Data centers could generally fall under categories such as offices or warehouses despite potentially requiring vastly more electricity and specialized cooling infrastructure than conventional commercial buildings.

The city began developing a specific regulatory framework after Spencer issued Executive Order 92 in September 2025. City departments subsequently researched data-center regulations in other jurisdictions, consulted experts, and developed recommendations that ultimately became Board Bill 49.

The resulting ordinance recognizes that a massive data center is fundamentally different from an ordinary warehouse.

That distinction could become increasingly important as artificial intelligence drives extraordinary growth in computing infrastructure throughout the United States.

Three Classes of St. Louis Data Centers

Board Bill 49 establishes three general categories of data centers—micro, standard, and major—based on size and electricity requirements.

Restrictions become progressively stronger as facilities get larger.

Major data centers would generally be permitted only in the city’s unrestricted zoning district and would require additional city approval.

The regulations also establish separation requirements between data centers and sensitive or residential uses.

Under the framework considered and approved by aldermen, major facilities face a 600-foot setback from residential properties and other protected uses, including schools and public parks. Standard data centers face a 300-foot separation requirement, while micro facilities have a 150-foot requirement.

Those requirements recognize an unusual characteristic of data centers: A facility may resemble an industrial warehouse from the outside while operating enormous quantities of computer equipment around the clock.

Servers generate substantial heat and require continuous cooling. Cooling equipment, backup generators, transformers and other mechanical systems can create noise and other effects extending beyond the property itself.

Electricity Becomes a Central Issue

Perhaps the most consequential issue surrounding data centers is electricity.

A large data center can require enormous amounts of power, and the industry’s expansion has prompted questions nationally about whether utilities will have to build additional generation and transmission infrastructure to serve them.

St. Louis’ regulations address the issue in several ways.

Standard and major data centers must demonstrate that at least 25% of their electricity comes from renewable sources when operations begin.

That requirement increases to 50% by the end of the fifth year and ultimately 100% by the end of the 10th year, subject to provisions addressing circumstances in which sufficient renewable electricity is unavailable.

For the largest projects, the electric utility would also have to provide information on whether supplying the proposed facility could affect grid reliability or electricity rates paid by other customers.

That requirement is particularly significant for ordinary St. Louis households.

Alderwoman Anne Schweitzer, the principal sponsor of Board Bill 49, has acknowledged that municipal zoning regulations themselves cannot guarantee that residential customers will be insulated from electricity-rate consequences associated with large energy users.

That issue increasingly extends beyond City Hall to Missouri utility regulators.

Missouri Has Adopted Large-Load Protections

Missouri has separately begun addressing the financial risks created when extremely large electricity customers connect to the power grid.

The Missouri Public Service Commission says legislation enacted in 2025 required regulators to establish rates for large-load customers, including data centers, intended to reflect those customers’ costs and prevent residential and commercial customers from being charged unjust or unreasonable costs resulting from service to those large customers.

Ameren Missouri and Evergy have received approval for large-load tariffs.

Missouri regulators adopted several protections, including long-term minimum service commitments. Large-load customers generally must commit to receiving service for at least 12 years, with a possible additional five-year ramp-up period.

The rationale is important.

A utility could potentially spend enormous sums building generation, substations, transmission lines, or other infrastructure for a data center. If the customer subsequently abandoned the project or substantially reduced its electricity consumption, other ratepayers could otherwise be exposed to some of those stranded costs.

The regulatory objective is therefore to place more of that financial risk on the massive customer creating the demand.

Even with those protections, electricity consumption remains one of the most important issues St. Louis residents should watch as data-center development expands.

Water Consumption Also Addressed

Water represents another concern.

Some data centers use substantial amounts of water for cooling, although consumption varies dramatically depending upon facility design and cooling technology.

St. Louis’ framework prohibits data centers from relying solely on water-intensive evaporative cooling.

Standard and major facilities also would have to work with the St. Louis Water Division and pay applicable costs associated with their demands on the municipal water system.

That provision attempts to prevent extraordinary infrastructure requirements associated with a private development from simply being absorbed by the public water system.

The legislation also addresses noise, lighting, air quality, wastewater, heat and other environmental and neighborhood impacts.

Major Projects Face Additional Scrutiny

The largest proposed data centers will face requirements extending beyond ordinary zoning review.

Developers would have to conduct community meetings before submitting applications and provide notice to affected neighborhood organizations, residents and property owners.

Major projects would also be required to provide independent reports addressing expected environmental impacts, construction and permanent employment, and anticipated tax revenue.

Additionally, major facilities would have to enter into binding agreements addressing issues including electricity, water, wastewater, noise, air quality and public infrastructure.

Violations could potentially jeopardize the city’s approval of a facility.

Those requirements could provide residents with substantially more information before a massive project is approved than was available under the city’s previous zoning structure.

AI Use Must Be Disclosed

The regulations also directly recognize artificial intelligence.

Large facilities would be required to disclose whether their computing infrastructure would be used for activities including artificial-intelligence processing, large-language-model training, cryptocurrency mining or surveillance.

That provision reflects how quickly the technology industry has changed.

A decade ago, a data center might have been associated primarily with website hosting, financial records, corporate databases, or cloud storage.

The AI boom has dramatically expanded demand for high-performance computing.

Training and operating sophisticated AI models can require enormous clusters of specialized processors operating continuously. That demand is driving investment in new data centers and associated power infrastructure across the country.

St. Louis officials are therefore trying to establish rules before substantially more development arrives.

The $3 Billion Armory Project

One major exception is important for residents to understand.

The data center proposed as part of the approximately $3 billion Armory Innovation District in Midtown helped fuel the city’s debate over data centers, but the project was approved before Board Bill 49 took effect.

The proposed facility would be constructed at the former Famous-Barr/Macy’s warehouse property adjacent to the historic Armory.

Developers have proposed a roughly 120-megawatt data center, large enough to fall within Ameren Missouri’s special rate structure for extremely large electricity customers.

The city’s Board of Public Service previously granted the project a conditional-use permit.

Consequently, the Armory project will not simply be governed retroactively by the new zoning ordinance.

However, city officials attached numerous conditions to its approval that incorporate some of the protections subsequently included in the broader regulatory framework.

Those conditions include a closed-loop cooling system and air-cooled chillers intended to reduce water consumption.

The developers must also obtain at least 50% of the facility’s electricity from renewable sources within five years.

The development agreement also included an estimated $15 million contribution toward multimodal improvements, including the Brickline Greenway, according to reporting surrounding the project’s approval.

Developers also agreed not to seek tax abatements for the data center or Armory buildings.

Tax Incentives Are a Separate Question

Another important piece of the city’s data-center debate is Board Bill 55, sponsored by Alderwoman Alisha Sonnier.

The legislation would amend city ordinances to prohibit awarding tax incentives to data centers.

As of the city’s currently published legislative record reviewed by STL.News, Board Bill 55 has been perfected but should not be confused with the final passage of Board Bill 49.

The city’s legislative record lists BB55’s latest activity as perfection after aldermen approved that stage Aug. 28.

That distinction matters.

St. Louis has approved the comprehensive zoning framework under Board Bill 49, while the separate legislation governing data-center tax incentives has been moving through its own legislative process.

The policy question behind BB55 is straightforward: Even if St. Louis decides that data centers can operate within the city under strict rules, should taxpayers subsidize their development?

Supporters of prohibiting incentives argue that enormous technology companies and data-center developers should not require public subsidies for projects that can consume extraordinary amounts of electricity and infrastructure.

Developers and economic-development advocates, however, must also consider competition among states and municipalities attempting to attract billions of dollars in technology investment.

Economic Benefits Versus Infrastructure Costs

That tension has defined much of the St. Louis debate.

Data centers can represent enormous capital investments and generate construction work, property-related revenue and additional economic activity.

But their economic profile differs from traditional factories or large corporate offices.

A billion-dollar manufacturing plant may employ hundreds or thousands of workers after construction.

A highly automated data center can represent extraordinary capital investment without necessarily producing a comparable number of permanent jobs.

That makes the calculation more complicated for local governments.

Officials must consider not simply the headline value of a proposed development but its permanent employment, tax generation, electricity requirements, water demand, infrastructure costs and effects on surrounding neighborhoods.

Stephen Westbrooks, president and CEO of the St. Louis Development Corp., has argued that maintaining St. Louis’ competitiveness in technology can help attract development and employment while strengthening the city’s tax base.

Spencer has similarly framed the regulations as an effort to allow responsible investment without sacrificing environmental and neighborhood protections.

NAACP Sought Community Protections

The St. Louis City NAACP has also played an important role in the debate.

The organization argued that communities, particularly Black residents, should participate in the economic benefits created by artificial intelligence while being protected from disproportionate environmental and infrastructure burdens.

Its proposals included enforceable community-benefit agreements, local hiring commitments, minority- and women-owned business participation goals, disclosure of energy and water consumption, and investments in workforce development and AI education.

The discussion highlights a broader question confronting cities nationwide.

Artificial intelligence may become one of the most consequential industries of the coming decades, but the physical infrastructure supporting AI must exist somewhere.

Servers require buildings.

Buildings require land.

Processors require electricity.

Computers generate heat.

Cooling can require water or significant additional electricity.

Electric utilities may need new infrastructure.

And nearby residents ultimately live with whatever effects those facilities create.

St. Louis Is Trying to Get Ahead of the Boom

St. Louis’ decision to establish a dedicated data-center zoning category therefore represents more than a technical change to its zoning code.

It acknowledges that data centers have become a distinct form of heavy infrastructure.

The city began its formal process in September 2025, when Spencer’s executive order directed city agencies to address the outdated zoning framework.

The Planning and Urban Design Agency published recommendations in February 2026.

Public hearings followed.

The Planning Commission approved a framework in June.

Schweitzer introduced Board Bill 49 on June 18.

The legislation then went through repeated committee hearings and extensive amendments before aldermen perfected it Aug. 28. Following another Planning Commission review and legislative procedures, aldermen gave it final approval Sept. 11.

That nearly yearlong process illustrates the complexity of regulating an industry developing faster than many municipal zoning codes were designed to accommodate.

What Happens Next

Board Bill 49 now heads to Mayor Spencer.

Her administration has been directly involved in developing the framework, and Spencer has publicly supported establishing strong data-center regulations.

For St. Louis residents, however, passage of the ordinance does not end the issue.

The much larger questions will emerge as developers propose actual projects.

Residents should watch where future facilities are proposed, how much electricity they request, whether utilities require new infrastructure, how much water they consume, how many permanent jobs they create, and whether their promised economic benefits materialize.

Board Bill 55 also deserves attention because it could determine whether future data centers receive city tax incentives.

The Armory Innovation District will also serve as an important real-world test.

If the enormous Midtown development proceeds as proposed, St. Louis will have an opportunity to measure its actual electricity demand, water requirements, construction employment, permanent jobs, tax generation and neighborhood impacts against what developers and public officials projected.

That information could ultimately be more valuable than any forecast.

Data centers are likely to become increasingly important infrastructure as AI, cloud computing and digital services expand.

St. Louis has not banned them.

Instead, city leaders have decided that facilities that consume enormous amounts of electricity and affect public infrastructure should no longer be treated like ordinary offices or warehouses.

The new framework attempts to establish a bargain: St. Louis remains open to billions of dollars in technology investment, but future data-center developers will face significantly greater scrutiny over where they build, what resources they consume and what effects they leave behind.

For residents and ratepayers, the success of that bargain will depend on enforcement — and on whether the economic benefits ultimately justify the extraordinary infrastructure demands of the AI era.

Sources: City of St. Louis Board of Aldermen legislative records; Office of Mayor Cara Spencer; St. Louis Planning Commission; Missouri Public Service Commission; reporting by the St. Louis American.