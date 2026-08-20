St. Louis Needs Federal Crime Help, Not Political Battles

ST. LOUIS, MO — August 20, 2026 (STL.News) A disagreement between St. Louis Mayor Cara Spencer and Police Chief Robert Tracy over expanded federal law-enforcement assistance is putting a new spotlight on an old problem for the city: how to combat persistent violent crime with limited local resources.

Spencer has raised concerns about the latest federal violent-crime operation and has said residents have expressed concerns about increased federal involvement.

Tracy has taken a distinctly different approach.

The police chief has publicly defended using federal resources to combat violent crime, telling KMOX this week, “I’ll never turn down resources.”

The disagreement comes at a complicated moment for St. Louis.

Official statistics show crime has been declining substantially. That improvement is real and deserves to be reported.

But declining crime does not mean St. Louis has eliminated its longstanding violent-crime problem. The city continues to experience shootings, homicides and serious firearms offenses, while the police department has faced persistent challenges recruiting and retaining enough officers.

The result is a debate that goes considerably beyond personalities at City Hall.

If St. Louis lacks sufficient local resources to confront violent crime, what role should federal law-enforcement agencies play in filling some of those gaps?

Spencer raises residents’ concerns about federal involvement

Spencer’s concerns deserve accurate reporting.

Some residents are apprehensive about increased federal law-enforcement involvement, particularly when federal policies may extend beyond conventional violent-crime enforcement.

Questions about immigration enforcement, civil liberties, accountability and the limits of federal authority have become politically contentious across the country.

The important distinction is whether those concerns should lead St. Louis to limit cooperation on an operation specifically targeting violent offenders.

Another question is how broadly concerns attributed to “residents” should be interpreted.

Without representative polling or another citywide measurement, statements about residents’ concerns establish that the mayor has received such feedback. They do not necessarily establish what most St. Louis residents believe.

That distinction matters in a city where public safety remains a major concern.

Tracy says he needs every available resource

Tracy’s position is easier to define.

He wants additional resources.

Federal partnerships can provide local police with investigators, intelligence, specialized firearms expertise, fugitive teams and access to federal prosecutors.

Those resources do not replace patrol officers.

They can, however, allow local detectives to work with agencies including the FBI, ATF and U.S. Marshals Service on cases that might otherwise consume substantial local manpower.

That type of cooperation is already occurring.

On August 10, federal prosecutors announced charges against two men accused of firing at St. Louis police officers and ATF agents during an incident in July. The case itself demonstrates that federal and local officers are already working together on the streets of St. Louis.

Federal prosecutors announced another St. Louis firearms case earlier this month involving a convicted felon accused of repeatedly possessing firearms.

And on Wednesday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced a guilty plea in another St. Louis shooting case prosecuted under Project Safe Neighborhoods.

The Justice Department describes Project Safe Neighborhoods as a nationwide initiative that brings federal, state, local, and tribal law enforcement together to address violent crime.

These partnerships are not theoretical.

They are producing investigations and prosecutions.

Crime is declining — but that requires context.

St. Louis officials have substantial evidence supporting their claim that crime has declined.

Earlier this year, regional civic organization Greater St. Louis Inc. reported SLMPD data showing overall crime falling approximately 16%, with homicides reaching their lowest level in 12 years.

The improvement isn’t isolated to St. Louis.

New FBI statistics show the United States experienced an extraordinary nationwide reduction in violence during 2025.

Murder and non-negligent manslaughter fell an estimated 18.1% nationally, while overall violent crime declined approximately 9.3%. The national homicide rate fell to about 4.1 per 100,000 people, according to the FBI data.

Preliminary information indicates the national decline has continued into 2026.

That makes it important not to characterize St. Louis’ declining crime statistics as fictitious simply because residents continue seeing reports of shootings.

The statistics and the continuing violence can coexist.

The better question is how high the city’s crime level remains after the decline.

Lower crime doesn’t necessarily mean low crime.

A city can reduce violent crime substantially and still have a serious violent-crime problem.

That is particularly important when discussing St. Louis because the city has historically appeared near the top of national violent-crime comparisons.

FBI-derived 2024 figures put St. Louis’ violent-crime rate at approximately 1,367 offenses per 100,000 residents, including a homicide rate of roughly 54 per 100,000.

Those numbers provide essential context when officials announce percentage declines.

Reducing crime from a very high starting point is unquestionably progress.

It does not mean the underlying problem has disappeared.

Nor does a lower annual homicide count provide much comfort to the family of a child killed by gunfire or residents of a neighborhood experiencing repeated shootings.

Both realities deserve a place in the public discussion.

National crime rankings require caution.

St. Louis frequently appears on lists describing America’s “most dangerous cities.”

Those rankings should be treated carefully.

The FBI does not officially designate a “most dangerous city,” and private organizations use different formulas when creating their rankings.

St. Louis also has unusual political geography because the City of St. Louis is separate from St. Louis County.

Comparing the relatively small central city with municipalities whose boundaries encompass much larger suburban populations can distort direct city-to-city comparisons.

Still, those methodological limitations do not erase St. Louis’ historically elevated violent-crime rate.

The appropriate conclusion isn’t that every national ranking is definitive.

It is that multiple analyses using federal crime data have consistently identified St. Louis as a city with a serious violent-crime problem.

That makes continued reductions important — and additional crime-fighting resources potentially valuable.

Police manpower remains part of the equation.

The debate over federal assistance also needs to account for SLMPD’s workforce challenges.

For years, St. Louis has struggled to recruit and retain enough police officers to reach authorized staffing levels.

Spencer herself acknowledged the importance of staffing before becoming mayor.

During the 2025 mayoral campaign, then-Alderwoman Spencer described having a fully staffed police department as “imperative” and advocated improving recruitment and making officer compensation more competitive with surrounding departments.

That earlier position is relevant to the present debate.

A police department struggling to reach desired staffing levels has fewer personnel to divide among patrol, homicide investigations, traffic enforcement, neighborhood policing, specialized units and other responsibilities.

Federal agents cannot solve that staffing problem.

But they can supplement some of the department’s investigative capabilities.

That’s why Tracy’s statement about not turning down resources matters.

Federal cooperation in St. Louis is nothing new.

St. Louis police working alongside federal authorities isn’t a new development created by the current presidential administration.

The city has repeatedly welcomed federal crime-fighting assistance under Democratic and Republican presidents and under different St. Louis mayors.

In 2020, Operation Legend expanded into St. Louis to confront gun and gang violence.

Federal officials said the initiative would strengthen existing cooperation involving the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force and the joint ATF-St—Louis police violent-crime effort.

Federal-local partnerships have continued since then.

In June 2025, the Justice Department announced charges against 10 people in a racketeering case involving alleged car thefts, shootings and other violent crimes.

DOJ said the prosecution was part of its Violent Crime Initiative in St. Louis, conducted in partnership with the Eastern District of Missouri and federal, state and local law enforcement agencies.

The history makes the current controversy more complicated than a simple question of whether federal agents belong in St. Louis.

They are already here.

They have been working with St. Louis police for years.

Politics and police control complicate the debate.

Another factor hangs over the disagreement: control of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.

Spencer has opposed Missouri’s return of the department to state oversight, and her administration has fought the change.

That dispute involves significant questions about local control, accountability, police financing and the authority of elected city government.

It also creates the possibility that disagreements over police governance could spill into other public-safety decisions.

There is currently no basis to report as fact that Spencer’s position on federal assistance is motivated primarily by politics or by the struggle over police control.

That would require evidence of her motivation.

But the broader political environment is relevant context because St. Louis is simultaneously debating who controls its police department and how that department should cooperate with outside law-enforcement agencies.

Residents are entitled to understand whether those disputes affect operational decisions.

Federal assistance should also face scrutiny.

Welcoming federal assistance does not require giving Washington unlimited authority.

The mayor and residents are entitled to ask questions.

Which agencies are coming to St. Louis?

How many agents are involved?

What crimes are they targeting?

What authority will they exercise?

Will St. Louis police officers participate in operations unrelated to violent crime?

What safeguards exist to protect constitutional rights?

And how will success be measured?

Those questions do not inherently represent opposition to law enforcement.

They represent oversight.

But the same level of scrutiny should apply to a decision to reject resources.

If federal investigators can help locate homicide suspects, remove illegally possessed firearms, dismantle violent gangs or prosecute repeat offenders, city leaders should explain why St. Louis would be better off without that assistance.

Results should determine whether the partnership works.

The disagreement between Spencer and Tracy ultimately presents an opportunity to move the discussion away from political rhetoric.

The federal operation can be measured.

Officials can report arrests.

They can report firearms seizures.

They can identify fugitives apprehended.

Federal prosecutors can report indictments and convictions.

SLMPD can report changes in shootings, homicides, robberies and other violent crimes.

Residents can also evaluate whether neighborhoods become safer.

That is a more useful measure than assuming either that every federal operation is beneficial or that increased federal involvement is inherently threatening.

St. Louis has made measurable progress reducing crime.

It should continue doing whatever can lawfully and effectively sustain that progress.

St. Louis needs cooperation.

One area is where the mayor and police chief should have little disagreement.

St. Louis cannot afford a breakdown in cooperation among the agencies responsible for protecting the public.

The city still faces serious gun violence even as the statistics improve.

The police department still faces workforce and resource limitations.

Federal agencies also have capabilities that can supplement — though never completely replace — local policing.

Tracy has made his position clear: he will not turn down resources that can help address violent crime.

Spencer has raised concerns she says she is hearing from residents about federal involvement.

Both positions should be reported.

But both should also be tested against evidence.

The mayor’s concerns about federal authority deserve answers. The chief’s argument that his department needs additional resources deserves equal consideration.

And statements about what St. Louis residents believe should be supported by measurable evidence whenever they are presented as reflecting broader public sentiment.

Ultimately, the most important question isn’t whether Washington, Jefferson City or City Hall receives political credit.

It is whether fewer St. Louis residents are shot, robbed or killed.

For a city that has spent years struggling with high violent-crime rates while simultaneously trying to rebuild its population, economy and national reputation, that outcome should take priority over another political fight.

Additional information:

STL.News article published August 13, 2026 – ATF Leads Violent Crime Surge in St. Louis

Editor’s note: STL.News recognizes that official crime statistics show substantial declines in St. Louis. References to the city’s continuing crime problem concern the level and seriousness of violent crime despite those improvements. Private organizations produce national “most dangerous city” rankings using varying methodologies; they are not official FBI rankings.