ATF Leads Violent Crime Surge in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, MO – August 13, 2026 (STL.News) Federal authorities have launched a new violent crime enforcement surge in St. Louis, bringing additional agents, investigators, analysts, and federal resources into the city as part of a coordinated effort led by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

The Department of Justice-sponsored operation began this week and is being led by ATF in close coordination with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is participating alongside the FBI, Drug Enforcement Administration, Homeland Security Investigations, U.S. Marshals Service and other federal, state and local law enforcement agencies.

The operation represents another significant federal commitment of law enforcement resources to St. Louis in 2026, following earlier initiatives that resulted in hundreds of arrests across the metropolitan area.

Unlike a short-term sweep built around a predetermined number of arrests, however, the latest initiative is being described by federal authorities as an intelligence-driven operation focused on individuals and criminal networks believed to be responsible for shootings, illegal firearms trafficking and other violent crimes.

ATF officials said the agency is targeting repeat violent offenders, people prohibited by law from possessing firearms and those suspected of supplying firearms illegally to individuals who use them to commit crimes.

“Every part of this surge is aimed at one outcome: lasting public safety,” Bernard Hansen, special agent in charge of ATF’s Kansas City Field Division, said in announcing the operation.

Hansen said the effort is intended not only to hold violent offenders accountable but also to disrupt criminal organizations and interfere with illegal firearms supply networks. He emphasized that investigators intend to follow evidence and develop prosecutable cases capable of having an impact beyond individual arrests.

ATF brings additional federal resources to St. Louis

Federal officials have not disclosed exactly how many additional agents and other personnel have been assigned to St. Louis.

ATF said releasing the number could compromise operational security. The agency also declined to identify specific investigative targets, enforcement tactics, arrests or firearms seizures connected with the new operation while investigations remain underway.

The agency said verified results will be released when doing so will not jeopardize investigations or court proceedings.

That means residents could see increased federal law enforcement activity without immediately receiving a complete accounting of the cases being developed.

The additional resources include more than agents on the street. The operation is bringing together investigators, intelligence analysts and prosecutors while making extensive use of federal firearms intelligence capabilities.

ATF specializes in investigating firearms trafficking, illegal firearms possession and the use of firearms in violent crimes. Those capabilities can be particularly important when local police recover firearms or spent cartridge cases at crime scenes, and investigators need to determine whether a weapon or ballistic evidence is connected with other shootings.

The agency stressed that the initiative is directed at violent criminal activity and the illegal supply of firearms to violent offenders.

Law-abiding firearms owners and lawful firearms ownership are not targets of the operation, ATF said.

St. Louis police working with federal agencies

St. Louis Metropolitan Police Chief Robert J. Tracy welcomed the additional federal assistance, describing the operation as an opportunity to reinforce crime-reduction efforts already underway in the city.

“Strong partnerships make stronger neighborhoods,” Tracy said.

The chief said combining federal resources with local policing allows investigators to concentrate resources where they can have the greatest impact while continuing the city’s existing public safety efforts.

“This partnership is ultimately about the people we serve—helping families feel safe in their neighborhoods, supporting the officers working to protect them and continuing to build safer, stronger communities across our city,” Tracy said.

The partnership is important because violent crime investigations frequently extend beyond the boundaries of one police jurisdiction.

A firearm recovered in St. Louis could have been purchased elsewhere, passed through multiple individuals or connected to crimes committed in several jurisdictions. A suspect sought by city police could be living outside St. Louis. A criminal organization could operate across city, county and state lines.

Federal agencies can combine intelligence from those jurisdictions while using federal investigative authorities and federal prosecutors when appropriate.

U.S. attorney promises focus on downtown and crime hot spots

U.S. Attorney Thomas C. Albus said his office will support the operation and specifically identified downtown St. Louis and violent crime hot spots as areas receiving attention.

Albus said cooperation among federal, state and local law enforcement has produced results in St. Louis for decades and welcomed additional ATF agents and resources during the summer, when violent crime historically can increase.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri will work with the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office and Missouri Attorney General’s Office as part of the effort, Albus said.

The involvement of federal prosecutors can significantly affect the trajectory of certain firearms and violent crime investigations.

Cases involving prohibited persons possessing firearms, firearms trafficking, and other violations of federal law may be prosecuted in U.S. District Court rather than—or in addition to—proceedings under Missouri law, depending on the facts of individual cases and prosecutors’ decisions.

The announcement does not mean every person arrested during the operation will face federal prosecution.

Investigations could result in federal charges, state charges or other enforcement actions depending on the evidence and applicable laws.

Ballistics intelligence at center of operation

A major component of the new initiative involves ATF’s National Integrated Ballistic Information Network, commonly known as NIBIN.

Agents, police officers, analysts, and prosecutors will combine locally developed information with ballistic leads generated through NIBIN and data obtained through crime gun tracing.

NIBIN gives law enforcement agencies the ability to compare ballistic evidence recovered from crime scenes with evidence generated when recovered crime guns are test-fired.

The technology can help investigators identify potential connections between shootings that initially appear unrelated.

For example, cartridge cases recovered from separate crime scenes can contain markings that provide investigators with leads suggesting the same firearm may have been used in multiple incidents.

That does not replace traditional investigative work. Instead, it can provide a starting point for investigators trying to understand whether different shootings, suspects or locations are connected.

ATF said combining NIBIN information with crime gun tracing and traditional investigative techniques can help authorities identify shooters, associates, firearms traffickers and potential sources of crime guns.

Crime gun tracing can reveal firearms supply chains

Crime gun tracing serves a different but complementary purpose.

When authorities recover a firearm associated with a crime, ATF can trace its commercial history from the manufacturer or importer through its first retail sale.

Investigators can then use that information with other evidence to determine how a firearm may have moved from lawful commerce into the possession of someone prohibited from owning it or into a criminal network.

A trace by itself does not establish that the original purchaser committed a crime. Firearms can change possession legally or illegally after an initial retail transaction.

But when investigators identify patterns involving multiple firearms, repeated purchasers, common addresses or other connections, tracing information can become part of a broader investigation into suspected trafficking or straw purchasing.

ATF reported in July that it had handled nearly 950,000 firearm trace requests nationally since January 2025 and that nearly 11,000 law enforcement agencies were receiving firearms tracing services from the agency.

That national infrastructure is now being combined with local intelligence as authorities attempt to identify the people and networks responsible for gun violence in St. Louis.

ATF has increased focus on violent crime

The St. Louis operation follows a broader change in ATF enforcement priorities.

In July, ATF reported that since January 2025 the agency had arrested more than 10,000 offenders and seized more than 49,000 firearms as part of an enforcement strategy focused on violent crime, transnational criminal organizations and illegal firearms pipelines.

The agency also reported seizing approximately 2.9 million rounds of ammunition and 31,000 illegal explosives during that period.

ATF said its participation in Homeland Security Task Force investigations contributed to those totals. The agency reported involvement in more than 1,200 HSTF investigations nationwide.

For fiscal 2026, ATF said Homeland Security Task Force activity involving its personnel had resulted in more than 1,300 arrests, 200 indictments, 380 convictions and the seizure of approximately 3,000 firearms. More than $18 million in cash and monetary assets had also been recovered, according to the agency’s July report.

ATF’s fiscal 2025 statistics provide another indication of the scale of its firearms enforcement responsibilities.

The agency reported initiating 22,885 firearms cases during the fiscal year. It recommended prosecuting 8,052 firearms cases, while 5,545 were indicted and 4,061 resulted in convictions. ATF cautions against calculating direct indictment or conviction percentages from those figures because cases can move between stages across different fiscal years.

St. Louis has already seen major federal operations in 2026

The latest ATF-led surge does not arrive in isolation.

Federal agencies have carried out several major coordinated operations in the St. Louis region during 2026, demonstrating a growing emphasis on combining federal resources with local law enforcement.

One of the most significant was Operation VIPER, an FBI-led initiative conducted from April 20 through May 1.

That two-week operation resulted in 91 arrests across the St. Louis region.

Authorities also recovered 36 firearms, three vehicles and approximately $310,000 in cash while seizing cocaine, methamphetamine and fentanyl.

The operation included cooperation with law enforcement agencies in St. Louis, St. Louis County, St. Charles County and Jefferson County.

Federal officials said the targets included fugitives and individuals connected with investigations involving violent crime, illegal firearms trafficking and drug trafficking.

Operation VIPER demonstrated the potential impact of concentrating federal and local resources on a relatively small number of suspected offenders believed to be responsible for serious crimes.

The new ATF-led initiative appears to build on the same general principle while placing additional emphasis on firearms intelligence, gun trafficking and the networks supplying weapons to violent offenders.

Operation Patriot Shield resulted in 224 arrests

Another major regional operation followed in June.

Operation Patriot Shield, led by the U.S. Marshals Service and its task force partners, resulted in the arrests of 224 fugitives in Missouri and Illinois during the month.

Authorities said the initiative cleared 290 outstanding felony arrest warrants.

The types of cases involved illustrate the overlap among violent crime, firearms and narcotics investigations.

According to the Justice Department, approximately 31% of the warrants were associated with narcotics charges, 28% involved weapons offenses and at least 20% involved violent crimes, including homicide.

Deputy U.S. Marshals and task force partners also seized 32 firearms along with fentanyl, heroin, methamphetamine and marijuana.

Sixteen people arrested in Illinois and six arrested in Missouri were linked to gangs, according to federal authorities.

Deputies also located three missing children during the operation.

The operation covered both sides of the Mississippi River, highlighting the regional nature of law enforcement challenges in metropolitan St. Louis.

Why federal-local cooperation matters in St. Louis

St. Louis sits at the center of a metropolitan region divided among numerous law enforcement jurisdictions.

The city has its own police department. St. Louis County contains dozens of municipal police departments in addition to county law enforcement. Nearby counties have their own agencies, while the metropolitan area extends across the Mississippi River into southwestern Illinois.

Criminal investigations do not necessarily respect those boundaries.

Suspects, firearms, narcotics and vehicles can move between jurisdictions quickly. A shooting in St. Louis could have investigative connections to people or firearms in St. Louis County or elsewhere in Missouri or Illinois.

Federal agencies provide another layer of jurisdiction and investigative capability.

The FBI brings expertise in violent crime, gangs and federal criminal investigations. DEA focuses on drug trafficking organizations. The U.S. Marshals Service specializes in locating fugitives and executing high-risk warrants. Homeland Security Investigations investigates a range of transnational criminal activity.

ATF brings specialized expertise involving firearms, explosives, arson and crime gun intelligence.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office can then evaluate investigations for possible federal prosecution.

The new St. Louis surge is designed to place those capabilities within a coordinated structure, rather than having agencies work independently on cases that may be connected.

Firearms remain central to violent crime investigations

ATF’s leadership of the operation places firearms investigations at the center of the federal strategy.

Authorities are not simply seeking to confiscate guns. The stated objective is to determine who is using firearms to commit violent crimes, who is illegally supplying those firearms, and whether individual shootings can be connected to broader criminal networks.

That distinction matters.

A recovered firearm can potentially generate several investigative paths.

Its serial number may allow investigators to trace its commercial history. Ballistic testing may connect it to previous shootings. Interviews and other evidence can identify people who possessed or transferred the weapon. Digital evidence, surveillance video, and other investigative techniques can then be combined with the firearms intelligence.

When investigators discover that multiple crime guns have common sources or connections, what began as a single firearms recovery can potentially develop into a trafficking investigation.

ATF says its goal is to disrupt those supply chains rather than merely recover individual firearms after crimes have occurred.

Recent case underscores danger facing investigators

The announcement comes only days after federal prosecutors disclosed a case involving gunfire directed toward St. Louis police officers and ATF personnel.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri announced Aug. 10 that two people were accused in connection with a July 28 incident in St. Louis in which officers and agents were conducting a traffic stop when another vehicle stopped roughly a block away, and someone fired 12 shots with what prosecutors described as an automatic weapon.

Charges in criminal complaints and indictments are allegations. Defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in court.

The incident nevertheless illustrates the risks faced by officers and federal agents involved in firearms and violent crime investigations.

Federal prosecutors have pursued significant gun cases

ATF and the U.S. Attorney’s Office have also continued prosecuting firearms cases originating in the region.

In July, U.S. District Judge John A. Ross sentenced a St. Louis gang leader and convicted felon to 200 months in prison in a case involving illegal gun sales to an undercover ATF agent and the robbery of that agent.

Federal prosecutors said the defendant illegally sold firearms to the undercover agent before arranging the robbery.

That case illustrates another element of ATF’s work that could play a role in the new surge: longer-term investigations designed to identify networks and build cases rather than relying exclusively on immediate street arrests.

Enforcement surge comes amid improving crime trends

The new federal operation also begins against a different backdrop than St. Louis has faced during some previous violent crime initiatives.

The city has reported significant improvements in several crime categories.

St. Louis recorded 140 homicides during 2025, according to police figures reported earlier this year, representing the city’s lowest annual homicide total in 12 years.

Overall Part I crime declined approximately 16%, while shooting incidents were down 28% compared with 2023.

Those improvements are important context for understanding the latest federal operation.

The deployment is not being presented as a response to a sudden collapse in public safety. Instead, officials are describing it as an attempt to build on progress while concentrating additional resources on offenders and criminal networks that continue to generate gun violence.

Chief Tracy specifically referred to building on the progress already underway in St. Louis during the discussion of the partnership.

Summer months remain a concern

U.S. Attorney Albus also pointed to the timing of the initiative.

Summer has traditionally been a period when authorities prepare for potentially elevated levels of violence, and Albus said the additional ATF personnel and resources are welcome during those months.

The operation beginning in August gives federal and local authorities an opportunity to focus resources during the remaining summer period while potentially developing cases that extend well beyond it.

Because the initiative is intelligence-driven, its effects may not be measured solely by arrests made during the first days or weeks.

Investigations into firearms trafficking and criminal networks can take time, particularly when authorities are attempting to identify suppliers, associates and connections among multiple incidents.

Downtown St. Louis will receive attention

Albus’ explicit reference to downtown St. Louis is also notable.

The U.S. attorney said his office would give special attention to downtown and violent crime hot spots as it supports the surge.

Downtown public safety has implications extending beyond residents who live there.

The area contains major employers, restaurants, entertainment venues, hotels, government offices and some of the region’s most recognizable attractions. It also hosts large numbers of visitors to Cardinals and Blues games, concerts, conventions, and other events.

Public perceptions of safety can therefore influence tourism, business investment, employment and the broader economic health of the city’s core.

The federal announcement did not identify individual downtown locations or neighborhoods that will be targeted.

Authorities are withholding operational details

Residents should not expect federal officials to provide a running account of every aspect of the operation.

ATF explicitly said it will not discuss specific targets, tactics, arrests or seizures while operational activity and related investigations continue.

The agency is also withholding the precise number of personnel participating.

That creates an important distinction between the launch of the operation and its eventual results.

Thursday’s announcement establishes that additional federal resources are being deployed and identifies the agencies, priorities and investigative tools involved.

It does not yet establish how many arrests the operation will produce, how many firearms will be seized, how many cases will be presented for prosecution or how long the surge will continue.

Any assessment of its success will require verified results once those numbers become available.

Building cases beyond a single arrest

ATF’s emphasis on developing cases with an impact beyond individual arrests may ultimately be one of the most important aspects of the operation.

Arresting a person suspected of illegally possessing a firearm can remove one alleged offender from the street.

Identifying how that person obtained the firearm could potentially lead investigators to a supplier.

Determining that the supplier provided firearms to several prohibited people could produce a broader trafficking investigation.

Ballistics evidence connecting one of those firearms to multiple shootings could expand the investigation again.

That is the intelligence-driven model federal officials are describing.

Rather than treating every shooting, recovered firearm or arrest as an isolated event, investigators will attempt to identify connections among them.

The next measure will be results

For St. Louis residents, the most important question will eventually be whether the additional federal presence produces measurable and lasting improvements.

The region has already seen significant federal enforcement activity in 2026.

Operation VIPER produced 91 arrests.

Operation Patriot Shield resulted in 224 fugitive arrests and the clearance of 290 felony warrants.

The new ATF-led surge now adds another layer of federal enforcement, with specialized attention on firearms trafficking, repeat violent offenders, prohibited firearm possessors and people suspected of driving shootings.

Unlike those completed operations, however, there are no final statistics for the ATF surge, as it has only just begun.

ATF has made clear that it will release verified results later when doing so no longer risks compromising investigations or court proceedings.

Until then, claims about how many people have been arrested or how many firearms have been seized as part of this specific surge would be premature.

What is established is that the federal government has committed additional personnel and investigative resources to St. Louis and has placed ATF in the lead of a broad partnership involving federal prosecutors, city police and multiple federal law enforcement agencies.

The operation’s strategy is equally clear: use local intelligence, federal firearms expertise, ballistic evidence, gun tracing and coordinated prosecution to identify the people and networks responsible for serious gun violence.

For St. Louis, the initiative represents both an escalation of federal involvement and a continuation of a strategy that has already produced hundreds of arrests across the region this year.

Whether it can translate those resources into a sustained reduction in shootings and violent crime will become clearer as investigations develop and federal authorities begin releasing results.

For now, ATF agents, St. Louis police officers, federal investigators, analysts and prosecutors are working together in an operation whose ultimate scale remains intentionally undisclosed.

The federal message is that the effort will go beyond making arrests one at a time. Investigators intend to trace firearms, connect shootings, identify trafficking patterns, pursue repeat violent offenders and develop cases against the criminal networks supporting them.

And unlike a completed enforcement sweep with a final arrest tally, the latest St. Louis operation is only beginning.

Sources: Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; U.S. Department of Justice; U.S. Attorney’s Offices for the Eastern District of Missouri and Southern District of Illinois; FBI and regional law enforcement reporting.