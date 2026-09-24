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St. Louis Mourns the Loss of Renowned Jazz Musician Gary Dammer

Martin Smith
Martin Smith - Editor in Chief
St. Louis Mourns the Loss of Renowned Jazz Musician Gary Dammer
St. Louis Mourns the Loss of Renowned Jazz Musician Gary Dammer

Maryville, IL – September 24, 2026 (STL.News) The St. Louis music community is mourning the loss of Gary Dammer, a beloved jazz musician whose career spanned over 70 years and left an indelible mark on the local jazz and Big Band scene. Mr. Dammer passed away on September 14 at the age of 90.

Known for his outstanding talent and masterful playing of the trumpet, flugelhorn, and valve trombone, Gary was deeply committed to the craft and a fixture in the St. Louis jazz and big band scene since 1956. He performed at many venues around the St. Louis area and played across the U.S. and overseas, where he was celebrated for his outstanding range, improvisation skills, and dedication to traditional jazz and Big Band music. He was known for mentoring many young musicians and performed at numerous High Schools and Colleges.

In 1954, Mr. Dammer enlisted in the Missouri Air National Guard as a member of the 571st Air Force Band. He served as leader of the stage/jazz band and also interim Commander. His formidable skills as a jazz trumpeter are legendary and became a mainstay of the Guard Bands’ musical arsenal. He retired from military service on February 18th, 1996 after 42 years of service.

“Gary didn’t just play music, he lived it,” said his wife Reedith. Mr. Dammer was dearly loved by his wife, his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, and was a beloved member of his community and his church.

Beyond his performances as a musician, Gary was a talented Graphic Artist starting in1954. He worked for many well-known industries in the St. Louis area, including Emerson Electric, McDonnell Aircraft, and Moog Industries. In 1996, Gary started his own business, Art Graphics Studio, which he worked at until his retirement in 2006.

Funeral services will begin on Monday, the 28th of September with a public viewing from 4pm to 7pm at Barry Wilson Funeral Home in Maryville Illinois, followed by a church service at the Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Collinsville Illinois on Tuesday, the 29th of September where there will be a 1 hour viewing at the church from 9:30am to 10:30am with the service starting at 10:30am. A procession will take place to the Jefferson Barracks military cemetery, where graveside services will be held.

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By Martin Smith Editor in Chief
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Martin Smith is the founder and Editor in Chief of STL.News, an independent digital news publication owned and operated by St. Louis Media, LLC. He founded STL.News in 2016 and oversees its editorial direction and digital publishing operations. His coverage includes business, financial markets, securities litigation, government and regulatory developments, legal news, and St. Louis-area businesses and economic activity.
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