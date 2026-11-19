El Maguey, El Rancho Nuevo, and Dos Primos will close Thanksgiving Day, reopen Friday, and celebrate a year of expanded online ordering.

ST. LOUIS, MO – November 19, 2026 (STL.News) Three well-established Mexican restaurant brands affiliated with the DeLaPaz Restaurant Group have announced their Thanksgiving 2026 holiday schedules, giving customers across the St. Louis metropolitan area time to plan their holiday dining.

El Maguey Mexican Restaurant, El Rancho Nuevo Mexican Restaurant, and Dos Primos Mexican Restaurant will be open Wednesday, November 25, closed Thursday, November 26, for Thanksgiving Day, and reopen Friday, November 27.

The holiday announcement includes participating restaurants throughout St. Charles County, where the three brands have built strong customer relationships and established reputations as highly regarded Mexican dining destinations.

The DeLaPaz Restaurant Group is also celebrating the continued expansion of its online ordering services, which began in April 2026. The initiative has introduced additional convenience for customers who prefer ordering their favorite Mexican dishes for pickup or delivery.

The group’s affiliated restaurants have earned favorable customer reviews and developed loyal followings, placing them among the region’s well-regarded Mexican restaurants.

As Thanksgiving approaches, the restaurant group is expressing appreciation for its customers, employees, and the communities that have supported its restaurants over the years.

St. Louis Mexican Restaurants – Thanksgiving 2026 Restaurant Hours

Customers planning to dine at participating El Maguey, El Rancho Nuevo, and Dos Primos restaurants during Thanksgiving week should be aware of the following schedule:

Wednesday, November 25: Open for dine-in service, takeout, and online ordering, including evening service.

Open for dine-in service, takeout, and online ordering, including evening service. Thursday, November 26: All participating restaurants closed for Thanksgiving Day.

All participating restaurants closed for Thanksgiving Day. Friday, November 27: Restaurants reopen for regular service. The participating El Maguey and Dos Primos locations will reopen at 11 a.m.

The Thanksgiving closure gives restaurant employees a chance to spend the holiday with their families and loved ones.

For customers, Wednesday offers an excellent opportunity to enjoy a Mexican restaurant meal before the traditional Thanksgiving celebration.

Families preparing large holiday dinners may appreciate the convenience of dining out instead of making another meal at home. Customers can also use online ordering at participating restaurants.

The Friday reopening coincides with Black Friday, providing shoppers and families with convenient lunch and dinner options after Thanksgiving.

St. Louis Region – El Maguey Mexican Restaurants in St. Charles County

El Maguey is one of the most recognizable Mexican restaurant brands in the St. Louis region, with locations serving communities throughout St. Charles County.

The restaurants offer an extensive selection of Mexican and Mexican-American favorites, including tacos, enchiladas, burritos, quesadillas, fajitas, nachos, combination dinners, and other popular dishes.

El Maguey restaurants have become familiar gathering places for families, coworkers, and friends seeking flavorful meals in welcoming, casual dining environments.

The participating El Maguey locations include:

El Maguey Mexican Restaurant — St. Peters Parkway

3601 N. St. Peters Parkway, St. Peters, MO 63376

El Maguey Mexican Restaurant — Mexico Road

7139 Mexico Road, St. Peters, MO 63376

El Maguey Mexican Restaurant — St. Charles

1151 S. Duchesne Drive, St. Charles, MO 63301

El Maguey Mexican Restaurant — Wentzville

1075 W. Pearce Boulevard, Wentzville, MO 63385

El Maguey Mexican Restaurant — Lake Saint Louis

6125 Ronald Reagan Drive, Lake Saint Louis, MO 63367

These restaurants serve established neighborhoods and growing communities across St. Charles County.

Their continued popularity reflects the importance of consistent food quality, customer service, convenient locations, and the relationships that develop between neighborhood restaurants and their regular customers.

The five participating El Maguey restaurants will close Thanksgiving Day and reopen Friday at 11 a.m.

El Rancho Nuevo Mexican Restaurants

El Rancho Nuevo is another important brand affiliated with the DeLaPaz Restaurant Group.

The restaurant concept offers customers a welcoming environment to enjoy traditional Mexican cuisine, including popular entrées, combination meals, appetizers, and other familiar menu selections.

The group’s restaurant directory identifies El Rancho Nuevo locations in St. Charles and Weldon Spring, Missouri.

The brand complements El Maguey and Dos Primos by expanding the group’s restaurant offerings and providing additional dining choices for customers throughout the region.

El Rancho Nuevo restaurants are included in the group’s Thanksgiving holiday announcement and will observe the Thursday closure before reopening Friday.

Customers are encouraged to check their preferred location for Friday hours and online ordering availability.

Dos Primos Mexican Restaurant in O’Fallon

Dos Primos Mexican Restaurant is another established member of the affiliated restaurant family.

Dos Primos Mexican Restaurant

624 N. Main Street, O’Fallon, MO 63366

Located in O’Fallon, Dos Primos serves customers throughout the surrounding communities with a menu of Mexican restaurant favorites.

The restaurant offers a casual dining atmosphere suitable for family meals, lunch gatherings, and dinners with friends.

Dos Primos contributes to the group’s reputation for providing accessible Mexican dining experiences in convenient neighborhood locations.

Like the participating El Maguey restaurants, Dos Primos will be open Wednesday, closed Thanksgiving Day, and reopen Friday at 11 a.m.

The restaurant also participates in the group’s broader efforts to expand digital ordering and make its menu more accessible to customers.

DeLaPaz Restaurant Group: More Than Three Decades of History

The De La Paz Restaurant Group represents an affiliated collection of Mexican restaurants with a history dating to the early 1990s.

Over more than three decades, the affiliated businesses have developed recognizable restaurant brands and built relationships with customers throughout Missouri and other Midwestern communities.

The group’s principal brands include El Maguey Mexican Restaurant, El Rancho Nuevo Mexican Restaurant, and Dos Primos Mexican Restaurant.

Each brand maintains its own restaurant identity while participating in broader efforts to promote customer satisfaction, restaurant services, and digital convenience.

The group uses its centralized website to provide information about participating restaurants and their available services.

For customers, the website makes it easier to identify affiliated locations, learn about the restaurant brands, and access online ordering options.

The group’s official website is:

https://delapezrestaurantgroupstl.com

The restaurant network’s longevity demonstrates the importance of customer loyalty in a highly competitive industry.

Restaurants must continually respond to changing food costs, staffing demands, customer expectations, and technology.

By maintaining familiar dining concepts while expanding digital services, the affiliated restaurants are working to preserve their established customer relationships while reaching new audiences.

Among the St. Louis Region’s Highly Rated Mexican Restaurants

Customer satisfaction is one of the most important factors behind the reputation of the De La Paz Restaurant Group’s affiliated restaurants.

El Maguey, El Rancho Nuevo, and Dos Primos have developed loyal customer followings and earned favorable online reviews.

The brands are promoted as among the top-rated Mexican restaurant choices in the St. Louis metropolitan area, particularly throughout St. Charles County.

Individual review scores vary by location and platform, but positive customer feedback remains an important part of the group’s reputation.

When choosing a restaurant, online reviews often influence where customers dine.

Food quality, service, cleanliness, value, and overall dining experiences all contribute to customer satisfaction.

The affiliated restaurants emphasize familiar Mexican cuisine, generous menu selections, welcoming dining environments, and friendly service.

Their continued presence in communities such as St. Peters, St. Charles, Wentzville, Lake Saint Louis, O’Fallon, and Weldon Spring demonstrates the importance of maintaining relationships with local diners.

The St. Louis metropolitan area has an extensive selection of Mexican restaurants, including independently operated neighborhood establishments and larger regional brands.

In that competitive environment, the DeLaPaz Restaurant Group’s affiliated restaurants have maintained recognizable identities and established customer bases.

Their reputation for hospitality and customer satisfaction remains an important part of their marketing and community presence.

Online Ordering Expansion Began in April 2026

One of the group’s most significant developments during 2026 has been the introduction and expansion of online ordering.

Beginning in April, the DeLaPaz Restaurant Group started promoting digital ordering services designed to make purchasing meals more convenient for customers.

The initiative allows participating restaurants to serve customers who prefer takeout or delivery rather than traditional dine-in service.

Online ordering has become an increasingly important part of the restaurant industry as customers look for convenient ways to browse menus, place orders, and arrange meals around busy schedules.

The group’s participating restaurants have promoted ordering options through eOrderSTL and major third-party delivery platforms.

These include:

eOrderSTL

DoorDash

Grubhub

Uber Eats

Availability depends on the restaurant and delivery location.

The online ordering expansion provides additional convenience for customers who want to enjoy their favorite Mexican dishes at home, at work, or during family gatherings.

For restaurants, digital ordering also creates opportunities to reach customers beyond the traditional dining room.

Customers can explore available menu selections, arrange pickup, and check delivery options through participating platforms.

The group’s continued promotion of these services reflects its commitment to modernizing restaurant operations while maintaining the traditional dining experiences that have contributed to its reputation.

Online Ordering Adds Convenience During Thanksgiving Week

The Thanksgiving holiday is an especially useful time for customers to take advantage of convenient restaurant ordering options.

Many families spend Wednesday preparing Thanksgiving meals, shopping for ingredients, cleaning their homes, or welcoming relatives arriving from out of town.

After a busy day of holiday preparations, dining out or ordering Mexican food can provide a welcome alternative to cooking.

Customers can enjoy familiar selections such as tacos, burritos, enchiladas, fajitas, quesadillas, and combination dinners without preparing another meal at home.

For larger families, takeout can also simplify meal planning when multiple relatives are visiting.

Online ordering lets customers review menus and place orders through participating restaurant services.

Delivery may also be available through DoorDash, Grubhub, or Uber Eats, depending on the restaurant and the customer’s location.

Customers planning large orders should order early, especially during busy dinner periods.

Because participating restaurants will be closed Thursday, Wednesday offers a chance to enjoy their favorite Mexican cuisine before Thanksgiving.

The restaurants will welcome customers back Friday as the holiday weekend continues.

A New Website and Expanded Digital Marketing

The group’s online ordering expansion has been accompanied by additional digital marketing initiatives.

During 2026, the De La Paz Restaurant Group introduced an expanded website intended to provide a centralized online presence for its affiliated restaurant brands.

The website brings together information about El Maguey, El Rancho Nuevo, and Dos Primos, helping customers identify locations and explore available services.

The group has also promoted customer email marketing and rewards initiatives designed to strengthen communication with restaurant guests.

These efforts reflect the growing importance of maintaining direct customer relationships through digital channels.

Restaurant websites and online ordering platforms have become essential tools for communicating menus, operating hours, promotions, and service updates.

For established restaurant brands, these technologies complement traditional customer service rather than replace it.

Customers who enjoy dining in restaurants can continue to do so, while those who prefer takeout or delivery have additional options.

The group’s approach combines familiar restaurant experiences with modern convenience.

Thanksgiving Closure Recognizes Restaurant Employees

The Thanksgiving announcement also recognizes the importance of employees throughout the affiliated restaurant network.

Restaurants depend on teams of workers who prepare food, serve customers, maintain dining rooms, manage operations, and provide hospitality.

Kitchen employees, servers, hosts, managers, bartenders, dishwashers, and support personnel all contribute to the customer experience.

Restaurant work frequently involves evenings, weekends, and holidays, making time with family especially valuable.

Closing Thanksgiving Day gives employees a chance to celebrate the holiday with loved ones.

For customers who regularly visit these restaurants, employees often become familiar faces who help create a welcoming atmosphere.

Those relationships are part of what makes neighborhood restaurants important to their communities.

The holiday closure offers an opportunity to recognize the people who serve customers year-round.

Supporting Local Restaurants During the Holiday Season

The Thanksgiving announcement comes as restaurants throughout the St. Louis region prepare for the busy holiday season.

Local restaurants play an important role in their communities by providing employment, purchasing goods and services, and creating places where people gather.

Established restaurants also contribute to their neighborhoods’ identity.

Families may celebrate birthdays, anniversaries, graduations, and other special occasions at restaurants they have visited for years.

The affiliated El Maguey, El Rancho Nuevo, and Dos Primos restaurants have developed customer relationships through these everyday dining experiences.

Continued customer support helps restaurants navigate the challenges of operating in a competitive industry.

The group’s expansion into online ordering gives customers another way to support their favorite locations.

Whether dining in, ordering takeout, or arranging delivery, customers can enjoy the food and service associated with these established Mexican restaurant brands.

Restaurants Reopen Friday After Thanksgiving

Following the Thanksgiving Day closure, the affiliated restaurants will welcome customers back Friday, November 27.

The participating El Maguey and Dos Primos locations will reopen at 11 a.m., while El Rancho Nuevo customers should confirm their preferred restaurant’s Friday opening time.

Friday’s reopening coincides with Black Friday, one of the year’s busiest shopping days.

For families shopping throughout St. Charles County, Mexican cuisine offers an alternative to traditional Thanksgiving leftovers.

Customers can return to their favorite restaurants for lunch, dinner, and takeout.

The reopening also marks the beginning of the broader holiday dining season, when families and friends frequently gather at restaurants to celebrate and reconnect.

De La Paz Restaurant Group Wishes Customers a Happy Thanksgiving

As Thanksgiving 2026 approaches, the De La Paz Restaurant Group and its affiliated El Maguey, El Rancho Nuevo, and Dos Primos restaurants extend their appreciation to the customers who have supported their businesses.

The restaurant group recognizes that long-term success depends on customer loyalty, employee dedication, and relationships built within local communities.

Its affiliated restaurants have continued serving the region while introducing additional conveniences, including online ordering and expanded digital communications.

The Thanksgiving holiday provides an opportunity to reflect on those relationships and express gratitude.

Customers are encouraged to visit participating restaurants Wednesday, November 25, before the Thanksgiving closure.

All participating restaurants will be closed Thursday, November 26, and reopen Friday, November 27.

For restaurant information, locations, and available online ordering services, visit https://delapezrestaurantgroupstl.com.

Happy Thanksgiving from El Maguey Mexican Restaurant, El Rancho Nuevo Mexican Restaurant, Dos Primos Mexican Restaurant, and the DeLaPaz Restaurant Group.

Editor’s Note: Holiday schedules are based on information supplied for this announcement. Restaurant-specific operating hours, menu selections, online ordering availability, and delivery services may vary. Customer ratings differ by location and review platform.