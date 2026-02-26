St. Louis Mayor Warns of a Decimated Budget Battling with the State

ST. LOUIS, MO (STL.News) An astonishing moment for the City of St. Louis, as the city is requesting $50M to $70M more to fund the police department. Special note: the city police budget director did NOT show up for the meeting.

We have written multiple articles about the city’s failures. It always comes back to leadership. It needs to start with how the city spends the existing funds. Political leaders always lean toward more money rather than rebalancing the budget for more prudent oversight. You never hear about the expenses they are cutting or the service providers they have changed to reduce costs. City sales tax is now among the highest in the nation.

The city will always be a problem until the leadership changes. Everybody needs to take this into consideration. The population has been shrinking for decades. The city infrastructure is falling apart, and businesses are leaving downtown. They say that without more money, city services will decline. It has already fallen short of residents’ expectations and the promises made to them.

As future elections roll around, voters need to take some time and analyze the information for themselves rather than listen to fake numbers and useless promises. The city has failed to provide a suitable home for the NFL, and the team left the state. Businesses don’t feel safe, and many are left to the county. I know young people in the county that has never been downtown. One of the most historic cities in the Midwest, and the tourism is disappearing.

The mayor says the state’s requested funds would “decimate” city services. That happened decades ago! As we reported, I made a 911 call about a man attempting to rob the ghost kitchen on Hampton Avenue, but couldn’t get ANY help. Called 911 multiple times, and each time, they said they had no record of my previous call. All of the calls, approximately 4-5, took place over a 30-45-minute period.

To summarize recent failures, a young lady dies while in police custody – the schools lost accreditation – businesses are leaving the city – tornado damage still not cleaned up – the failure of the tornado alert system still failed 6 months after the tornado – they are attempting to block data centers – claiming eminate domain on mutliple properties, without the funds to redevelope the properties themselves with dozens of properties they hold now with no progress – the state taking control of the police department – among the highest crime rates in the nation, and so much more. It is a sad situation. Only voters can correct this by making better choices and electing qualified people to fix the city’s financial, economic, and social problems. The links provided are only a small piece of the puzzle.

We’ve been warning that they cannot fix the problems. They are partly responsible for the problems. All of the facts exist. Of course, everybody hopes they can fix it, but the past is a good indicator of the future. Americans have lost faith in our system and its leaders because part of the economic struggle is driven by higher sales and property taxes, poor service, and no signs that prudent leaders will prevail.

© 2026 St. Louis Media, LLC d.b.a. STL.News.