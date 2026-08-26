ST. LOUIS, MO – August 26, 2026 (STL.News) A cooling station in St. Louis that provided people experiencing homelessness with a place to escape dangerous summer temperatures has suspended operations, raising new questions about the availability of daytime shelter and extreme-weather services for some of the city’s most vulnerable residents.

AmeriCorps St. Louis says it suspended its daytime homelessness services and cooling station at 1315 Ann Avenue in the Soulard area as of Friday, August 21. The nonprofit attributed the change to available organizational funding and capacity and said its homelessness services are currently “in transition.”

The announcement is significant because the facility has served people experiencing homelessness in St. Louis for years, providing more than simply a place to get out of dangerous weather.

According to AmeriCorps St. Louis, the organization has supported services for unhoused people since 2009. Its Ann Avenue facility has operated as an emergency winter warming shelter while also offering services including showers, meals, laundry and mail service.

The cooling station had also been included on the City of St. Louis’s official list of cooling sites. The city’s online listing identifies AmeriCorps St. Louis as a “Citywide Cooling Center.” It lists its normal availability as Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m., although the city advises residents to call cooling sites because operating hours can change.

The discrepancy between the city’s current online cooling-center list and AmeriCorps St. Louis’s announcement that cooling operations were suspended August 21 makes checking ahead particularly important.

Advocates have pushed for accessible heat relief.

For people who have stable housing and air conditioning, a heat warning may mean limiting outdoor activity and staying inside. For someone living outside, in a vehicle, or elsewhere without reliable air conditioning, those options may not exist.

That makes cooling stations an important part of the city’s response to prolonged periods of high temperatures.

St. Louis has experienced dangerous heat this summer. Earlier this month, the National Weather Service issued an Extreme Heat Warning that was extended through August 16, with the City of St. Louis warning of heat index values reaching as high as 109 degrees. City officials urged residents to remain in air-conditioned spaces, stay hydrated and check on vulnerable neighbors.

Those recommendations can be difficult to follow for people without permanent shelter.

Homeless advocates in the St. Louis region have repeatedly raised concerns about the challenges facing people living outside. Sydwell Hajicek of Lifeline Aid Group, for example, has spoken publicly this summer about conditions affecting unhoused residents, including access to necessities and the impact of policies affecting people living or seeking assistance in public spaces.

The broader concern is not simply whether St. Louis has buildings designated as cooling centers. Accessibility, operating hours, transportation, and whether a facility can accommodate someone who is unhoused can determine how useful a cooling resource actually is.

Cooling centers serve different population s; the city’s cooling-center network remains larger than the AmeriCorps location.

As of Wednesday, August 26, the City of St. Louis online cooling-site directory listed 22 locations. Those include branches of the St. Louis Public Library, senior centers, nonprofit organizations and homeless-service providers.

However, not every cooling site offers the same services or operates for the same hours.

The Biddle Housing Opportunities Center at 1212 N. 13th Street is listed with daily drop-in hours from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. St. Patrick Center at 800 N. Tucker Boulevard is listed as providing cooling access Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to noon and again from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m.

Numerous public library branches are also designated cooling locations.

The city advises residents to use public buildings such as libraries and community centers during regular business hours and recommends calling ahead, as schedules may change due to holidays or weather conditions. People looking for shelter or other assistance during extreme weather can contact the St. Louis Housing Helpline at 314-802-5444 or United Way by dialing 2-1-1.

That network provides alternatives, but losing a location accustomed to serving people without stable housing can have consequences beyond the number of cooling seats available.

AmeriCorps provided more than air conditioning.

The AmeriCorps facility’s role illustrates the difference between a conventional cooling center and a location integrated into homeless outreach.

The organization says its services have included showers, meals, laundry, mail service and other assistance. AmeriCorps has worked with the City of St. Louis, St. Louis Winter Outreach, social-service organizations, nonprofits and volunteers.

Those services can make a facility particularly useful to someone living outside.

A library, for example, can provide an air-conditioned environment during operating hours. Still, it is not a substitute for a homeless-services center offering showers, laundry, meals and connections to service providers.

The Ann Avenue location has also played a role during cold weather.

AmeriCorps St. Louis says the facility has operated as an emergency winter warming shelter and serves as a hub for St. Louis Winter Outreach volunteers. Supplies such as coats, hats, gloves and survival gear have been stored there for winter outreach efforts.

That makes the current transition important beyond the remaining weeks of summer.

Organization seeks winter shelter partner.

AmeriCorps St. Louis says it is seeking a partner organization to continue emergency winter shelter operations at the facility.

The nonprofit states that it wants to identify a “Partner Operator” capable of providing emergency overnight winter shelter at the Ann Avenue property.

The timing leaves several months before the coldest part of the St. Louis winter, but planning for emergency shelter requires staffing, funding, volunteers, transportation and coordination among multiple organizations.

St. Louis dramatically expanded emergency shelter capacity last winter.

A city review released July 30 found that $3.36 million was designated for the 2025-26 Code Blue effort. At peak capacity, the city brought online more than 700 overflow shelter beds across much of the city, according to its After Action Review. The city also said strategically located rally and pickup points helped more than 500 unique individuals reach shelters.

The review shows how heavily the city’s extreme-weather strategy can depend on partnerships between government and community organizations.

The AmeriCorps transition therefore raises a practical question: who will operate the Ann Avenue facility when severe winter weather returns?

AmeriCorps has not announced a permanent replacement operator on its homelessness-services page. Instead, it is seeking interest from organizations that can continue emergency winter shelter operations.

Heat remains a serious concern for unhoused residents

Extreme heat can cause heat exhaustion, heat stroke, and other health emergencies.

The City of St. Louis notes that heat stroke occurs when the body can no longer control its temperature. Body temperature can rise rapidly, and the condition can become life-threatening.

For residents with air conditioning, city guidance is relatively straightforward: remain indoors, drink fluids, and reduce strenuous outdoor activity.

For people living outdoors, the equation is different.

They may need to travel significant distances to reach an available cooling facility. They may also carry personal belongings or need access to showers, food, drinking water, and other services.

Operating hours create another challenge. Many cooling centers operate primarily during daytime business hours. Once a location closes, a person without housing may again be exposed to high temperatures, particularly during stretches when overnight temperatures remain elevated. Its cooling-site information notes that overnight lows of 80 degrees or higher can hinder the body’s ability to recover from daytime heat.

St. Louis homelessness system remains under pressure

The cooling-station issue comes as St. Louis continues confronting broader challenges involving homelessness, shelter capacity, encampments and public safety.

Earlier this month, First Alert 4 reported violence around homeless encampments near downtown St. Louis, including several killings within a roughly six-block area since March. Outreach workers continued visiting encampments and distributing supplies amid those concerns.

At the same time, new services are emerging.

In July, Three Steps Home opened a medical respite facility in St. Louis designed to help people without stable housing recover from illnesses and medical procedures in an appropriate environment rather than returning immediately to the street.

Together, those developments illustrate the complexity of homelessness services. Emergency cooling, winter shelter, medical care, housing assistance, transportation, and outreach are interconnected but are frequently provided by different organizations with different budgets and operating models.

AmeriCoLouis’. Louis’ decision demonstrates another vulnerability in that system: a service may become unavailable when the nonprofit providing it no longer has sufficient funding or organizational capacity to continue.

Where residents can find cooling assistance

The City of St. Louis maintains an online list of cooling locations and encourages people to call ahead before traveling to a site. Way’sed Way’s 2-1-1 service can provide information about cooling locations throughout the metropolitan area. People seeking shelter-related assistance can reach the St. Louis Housing Helpline at 314-802-5444.

The city also directs seniors and people with disabilities who need air-conditioning or utility assistance to Cool Down St. Louis.

AmeriCorps St. Louis says its cooling station has suspended operations. Meanwhile, the city’s cooling-site webpage still lists the facility; residents should verify the location’s current status before relying on it.

For advocates and service organizations, the bigger question is whether the facility’s specialized role can be replaced—not only as a place to escape extreme summer temperatures but also as part of Louis’ network serving people experiencing homelessness year-round.

With AmeriCorps St. Louis now seeking another organization to operate emergency winter shelter services, the future of the Soulard facility could become increasingly important as St. Louis moves from the final weeks of summer toward another cold-weather season.

Sources: AmeriCorps St. Louis; City of St. Louis Department of Human Services; City of St. Louis Emergency Management Agency; City of St. Louis cooling-site directory; First AEditor’s

Editor’s note: Cooling-center locations and operating hours can change. Residents should call 2-1-1 or contact a facility directly for current availability.