St. Louis-Based Azuria Expands With Acquisition

CHESTERFIELD, MO – September 15, 2026 (STL.News) — St. Louis-headquartered Azuria Water Solutions is expanding its national water-infrastructure business again, announcing Tuesday that it has acquired the cured-in-place pipe division of California-based Nor-Cal Pipeline Services.

The acquisition represents another step in an aggressive growth strategy that has transformed Azuria from the former publicly traded Aegion Corp. into a privately held national water and wastewater infrastructure company valued at approximately $5.5 billion following its combination with Inframark earlier this year.

Azuria did not disclose financial terms of the Nor-Cal transaction.

The company said Nor-Cal’s cured-in-place pipe, or CIPP, operation strengthens Azuria’s presence in California and expands its ability to provide pipeline rehabilitation services across the western United States.

For St. Louis, the acquisition is significant because Azuria is no longer simply a regional infrastructure contractor.

The Chesterfield-headquartered company has quietly become a major national participant in one of America’s largest long-term infrastructure challenges: repairing and maintaining aging municipal water and wastewater systems.

Azuria Acquires Nor-Cal CIPP Business

Azuria announced Tuesday that it acquired Nor-Cal Pipeline Services’ CIPP division.

Nor-Cal confirmed separately that the transaction involves only its cured-in-place pipe division and related assets.

The remainder of Nor-Cal Pipeline Services will continue operating independently under Legacy Utility Group.

Nor-Cal said its CIPP team has developed a pipeline-rehabilitation business across California during nearly two decades of operation.

The transaction gives that operation access to Azuria’s considerably larger national infrastructure platform.

Cured-in-place pipe technology allows contractors to rehabilitate deteriorating pipelines by installing a resin-saturated liner inside an existing pipe and curing it in place.

The process can restore pipelines without the extensive excavation associated with conventional open-cut replacement.

This can reduce street disruption, construction time, and expense for municipalities.

The technology is particularly important as cities confront aging underground infrastructure that can be extremely expensive to replace through traditional excavation.

A St. Louis Company With National Reach

Azuria’s headquarters is located at 580 Goddard Avenue in Chesterfield, Missouri.

Its roots stretch back more than half a century.

The company’s founding business, Insituform, was established in 1971 and became an early leader in cured-in-place pipeline rehabilitation.

Insituform completed an initial public offering approximately a decade later.

After years of acquisitions and expansion, Aegion Corp. formed in 2011 as the holding company for Insituform and other businesses the organization acquired.

Aegion traded publicly on Nasdaq under the ticker AEGN.

That changed in 2021.

Investment firm New Mountain Capital acquired all outstanding shares of Aegion, returning the company to private ownership.

Aegion subsequently rebranded as Azuria Water Solutions in 2024.

The company’s evolution since the New Mountain acquisition has been substantial.

Azuria today operates a collection of specialized businesses serving wastewater, stormwater, and potable-water infrastructure markets.

Its services range from pipeline inspection and rehabilitation to engineering, treatment-facility operations, maintenance and digital water-management technologies.

Azuria and Inframark Created a $5.5 Billion Company

The biggest transformation occurred this year.

On April 23, Azuria completed its previously announced combination with Inframark, another water-infrastructure company controlled by New Mountain Capital.

Inframark continues operating as a flagship brand under the Azuria parent company.

The combined operation is expected to generate more than $2.5 billion in annual revenue.

Azuria reported that the combined company employs more than 7,000 people and had a total enterprise value of approximately $5.5 billion at closing.

The company also holds more than 100 patents covering robotic, artificial-intelligence and mechanical technologies used in infrastructure operations.

New Mountain said the combined revenue of Azuria and Inframark had increased approximately threefold under its ownership.

The combination also created a much broader infrastructure company.

Historically, Azuria specialized heavily in maintaining and rehabilitating water and wastewater conveyance systems — the pipes that move water.

Inframark specializes in operating and maintaining water and wastewater treatment facilities.

Together, these operations allow the company to address a much larger portion of a municipality’s water infrastructure.

More Than 1,000 Miles of Pipeline Annually

The scale of Azuria’s operations illustrates why the company has become an important player in the infrastructure industry.

Azuria estimates that it rehabilitates more than 1,000 linear miles of water and wastewater pipeline annually.

Its combined operations also treat and recycle more than 13 billion gallons of water for customers.

The company says it provides more than 1,200 products and services to thousands of customers across North America.

Those customers include municipalities facing increasingly difficult decisions about maintaining aging infrastructure while controlling costs.

Water systems are particularly challenging because much of the infrastructure is underground and can remain out of public view until a water-main break, sewer failure, contamination problem, or major capital project exposes its condition.

America’s Aging Water Systems Create Opportunity

Azuria’s expansion comes as municipalities across the United States confront enormous water and wastewater infrastructure requirements.

The American Society of Civil Engineers has repeatedly identified aging drinking-water and wastewater systems as major national infrastructure challenges.

According to figures cited by Azuria, problems involving inflow and infiltration and non-revenue water cost U.S. municipalities more than $100 billion annually.

Inflow and infiltration occur when groundwater or stormwater enters sewer systems through cracks, defective connections, and other infrastructure problems.

That extra water can overwhelm treatment systems and force municipalities to process enormous volumes that shouldn’t have entered the sewer network in the first place.

Non-revenue water creates another problem.

Water utilities can lose treated drinking water through leaking pipes and other system deficiencies before that water ever reaches a paying customer.

For municipalities, both problems mean they spend money without generating corresponding revenue or public benefit.

Azuria’s business model is positioned directly at that problem.

Rather than requiring municipalities to completely excavate and replace every deteriorating pipeline, trenchless rehabilitation can extend the useful life of existing infrastructure.

Acquisition Strategy Continues

The Nor-Cal transaction is not an isolated acquisition.

Azuria has repeatedly expanded through acquisitions as it builds its national water-infrastructure platform.

Just last month, the company acquired Patterson Professional Services, a Texas-based provider of water and wastewater operations, maintenance and construction services.

Patterson operates across Texas, Arizona, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Florida.

Azuria said the acquisition expanded Inframark’s municipal utility district business in Texas while creating additional growth opportunities in other markets.

Earlier this year, Azuria announced additional acquisitions including TeleVac South and RSM Lining Supplies.

The company has also expanded its physical operations.

In June, Azuria announced plans to expand in Batesville, Mississippi, expected to create about 50 jobs.

The pattern shows that New Mountain Capital is not treating Azuria as a mature infrastructure company meant only to maintain its existing business.

It is being built into a considerably larger national platform.

Private Equity Remains Behind Azuria

Azuria remains privately held.

New Mountain Capital identifies Azuria as a current private-equity investment headquartered in St. Louis.

Following the Inframark combination, funds managed by New Mountain continue to own Azuria, including a single-asset continuation vehicle and New Mountain Partners VII.

New Mountain said the April transaction involved a $2.4 billion continuation vehicle.

That structure also provides substantial additional unfunded capital commitments intended to support Azuria’s next stage of growth.

New Mountain manages approximately $60 billion across private equity, strategic equity, credit and net-lease real estate strategies.

The investment firm has specifically identified infrastructure and utility services as a long-term investment focus.

That financial backing matters because the water-infrastructure industry remains highly fragmented.

Thousands of municipal systems require specialized engineering, operations, maintenance, and rehabilitation services.

A well-capitalized national company can acquire smaller regional specialists and integrate them into a broader network.

Tuesday’s acquisition of Nor-Cal’s CIPP operation appears consistent with that strategy.

Why This Matters to St. Louis

Azuria’s growth deserves attention locally for several reasons.

First, the company maintains its headquarters in the St. Louis region despite operating nationally.

Second, its scale is substantial.

A privately held company with more than $2.5 billion in expected annual revenue, more than 7,000 employees, and a $5.5 billion enterprise value represents a meaningful corporate presence for the region.

Third, Azuria operates in an industry likely to experience significant long-term demand.

Water systems cannot simply stop operating because municipal budgets are strained.

Pipes continue aging.

Treatment plants require maintenance.

Water main breaks require repairs.

Sewer systems must comply with environmental requirements.

And population growth in some communities requires additional infrastructure.

That creates a potentially durable market for companies that can help municipalities maintain existing assets more efficiently.

St. Louis Has Its Own Water Infrastructure Challenge

The company’s growth is also particularly relevant in its hometown region.

St. Louis itself faces major water-infrastructure needs.

Like many older American cities, St. Louis operates systems built generations ago.

The city’s water system has experienced repeated main breaks while officials consider how to fund long-term maintenance and capital improvements.

The problem isn’t unique to St. Louis.

Chicago, Baltimore, Philadelphia, New York, and numerous smaller municipalities face similar challenges involving old pipes, sewer systems, treatment facilities, and deferred infrastructure investment.

Those problems increasingly collide with another challenge STL.News has been examining: municipal finances.

Cities must maintain essential infrastructure even as labor, construction, financing, and material costs have increased.

Higher interest rates can also make municipal borrowing more expensive.

That creates demand for technologies that can extend the life of existing infrastructure without requiring the complete replacement of every asset.

Trenchless Technology Changes the Economics

This is where Azuria’s historical expertise matters most.

Traditional pipe replacement can require crews to excavate streets, remove existing pipe, install replacement infrastructure, and rebuild the affected roadway.

In dense urban environments, that can disrupt businesses, traffic, and residents.

Cured-in-place pipe rehabilitation takes a different approach.

A flexible liner impregnated with resin is inserted into the damaged pipe and cured, creating a new pipe structure inside the existing one.

Because the process requires substantially less excavation, it can reduce disruption and potentially lower project costs.

New Mountain describes legacy Azuria as the largest participant in the trenchless water-pipe rehabilitation market.

Tuesday’s acquisition expands that capability further into California.

Technology Is Becoming Part of Water Management

Azuria is also increasingly presenting itself as a technology company operating within traditional infrastructure.

The combined company says it owns more than 100 patents involving robotic, artificial-intelligence and mechanical technologies.

Those tools can help inspect infrastructure, analyze system performance and determine where capital spending will produce the greatest benefit.

That is becoming increasingly important for municipalities.

A city with billions of dollars in infrastructure needs cannot necessarily replace everything at once.

Officials must determine which pipes are most likely to fail, which repairs can extend asset life, and where to deploy limited capital first.

Better inspection and data analysis could help utilities make those decisions more efficiently.

Another Acquisition May Not Be the Last

Tuesday’s Nor-Cal transaction appears to fit a much larger strategy rather than represent an endpoint.

New Mountain has described Azuria’s acquisition program as part of its effort to make the company an “acquirer of choice” within the infrastructure-services industry.

The capital structure established through the Inframark combination provides additional financial capacity for growth.

Azuria’s acquisition of Patterson in August and Nor-Cal’s CIPP operation in September suggest acquisition activity has continued after the $5.5 billion combination rather than slowing.

That makes Azuria a St. Louis company worth watching.

The company’s headquarters may sit quietly in Chesterfield, but operations managed from the St. Louis region now reach municipal water and wastewater systems across North America.

As America’s aging infrastructure requires hundreds of billions of dollars in repairs, rehabilitation and modernization, Azuria is positioning itself to capture a significant portion of that spending.

Tuesday’s acquisition adds another piece to that strategy.

And if Azuria continues acquiring regional infrastructure businesses at its current pace, the $5.5 billion company headquartered in St. Louis may grow considerably.

Editor’s note: Financial terms of Azuria Water Solutions’ acquisition of the cured-in-place pipe division of Nor-Cal Pipeline Services were not publicly disclosed in the company’s Sept. 15 announcement.