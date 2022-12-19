Spring budget date set for March 15



The Chancellor on Monday commissioned an Office for Budget Responsibility forecast, which will be presented alongside the budget.Mr Hunt told MPs he will deliver a Budget on March 15 next year.In a written statement he said: "Today I can inform the House that I have asked the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) to prepare a forecast for March 15 2023 to accompany a Spring Budget."This forecast, in addition to the forecast that took place in November 2022, will fulfil the obligation for the OBR to produce at least two forecasts in a financial year, as is required by legislation."Mr Hunt delivered his first budget as Chancellor last month, as the Government sought to restore the UK's economic credibility following Kwasi Kwarteng's disastrous mini-budget.