SPAC Senior Connect I eyes merger with diagnostics maker Avellino Lab

Dzmitry Dzemidovich SPAC Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH) (SNRHW) (SNRHU) has signed a non-binding letter of intent to combine with precision medicine and diagnostics company Avellino Lab USA ahead of its Dec. 15 termination deadline, which it is seeking to extend. The SPAC said that it expects to have a definitive agreement executed during Q1 2023. The company is also holding a special shareholders meeting on Dec. 9 to approve extending its deadline for completing an initial business combination to Dec. 15, 2023. Proxy statements for the vote were sent to shareholders on Nov. 7. Avellino Labs markets diagnostic tests for COVID-19 and the detection of certain genetic eye disorders. The company is also working on a non-invasive test for early-stage cancer. Senior Connect went public in December 2020 through an upsized initial public offering that raised $414M.