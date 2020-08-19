South San Francisco Police Sought Carjacking Suspect

South San Francisco, CA (STL.News) On August 15th, 2020 at about 2:30 p.m., a family of five was having lunch in the parking lot of a local

business on the 4000 block of Shoreline Court in South San Francisco. A person, who appeared to be transient, approached the family and attempted to speak to them. The suspect suddenly entered the family’s car which had the keys inside of it and drove away.

Two of the victims attempted to stop the suspect by grabbing onto the car and sustained minor, non-life threatening injuries from falling off the moving car. The victims were medically treated at a local hospital and released a short time later. The unknown suspect fled the scene in the stolen car. The suspect was described as a white male adult, 30-40 years old, 5’8″, 160 lbs, wearing a light blue tank top and brown pants.

