South Dakota; Verlin Old Horse Indicted for Sexual Abuse of a Minor

(STL.News) – United States Attorney Ron Parsons announced that a Kyle, South Dakota, man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for two counts of Sexual Abuse of a Minor.

Verlin Old Horse, age 19, appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Daneta Wollmann and pleaded not guilty to the Indictment.

The penalty upon conviction is a mandatory minimum term of 30 years in federal prison up to life, and/or a $250,000 fine, 5 years of supervised release, and $100 to the Federal Crime Victims Fund. Restitution may also be ordered.

The charges relate to Old Horse engaging in sexual acts with a female, who had not attained the age of 12 years, between October 12, 2019, and December 9, 2019, at Kyle.

The charges are merely accusations and Old Horse is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

The investigation is being conducted by the Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Public Safety and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Megan Poppen is prosecuting the case.

Old Horse was remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service pending trial. A trial date has not been set.

