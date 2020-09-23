South Dakota; Thomas Drapeau, Sr. Sentenced for Assault

(STL.News) – United States Attorney Ron Parsons announced that a Fort Thompson, South Dakota, man convicted of Assault Resulting in Substantial Bodily Injury to an Intimate Partner was sentenced on September 21, 2020, by Chief Judge Roberto A. Lange, U.S. District Court.

Thomas Drapeau, Sr., age 32, was sentenced to all time served, 6 months and 10 days, 3 years of supervised release, and a special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund in the amount of $100.

Drapeau was indicted by a federal grand jury on March 9, 2020. He pled guilty on June 29, 2020.

The conviction stemmed from an incident on November 14, 2019, when Drapeau assaulted his intimate partner repeatedly about the head and face, causing severe bruising, lacerations, and two of the victim’s teeth to be displaced.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Troy R. Morley prosecuted the case.

Drapeau was immediately turned over to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.

