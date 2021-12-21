South Dakota: Legislation Blocking Critical Race Theory

PIERRE, SD (STL.News) Governor Kristi Noem released the text of draft legislation to block Critical Race Theory (CRT) as the basis of education for South Dakota students.

“Americans believe ‘all men are created equal,’ and we also believe the American dream is available to all regardless of race, color, or national origin,” said Governor Kristi Noem. “Our schools should teach our children our nation’s true and honest history. They should teach about our successes in establishing a country that is a beacon of freedom to the world and our mistakes along the way. Our children should not, however, be taught the false and divisive message that they are responsible for the shortcomings of past generations and other members of our respective races.”

The legislation blocks any education based on the following false tenets:

That any race, color, religion, sex, ethnicity, or national origin is inherently superior or inferior;

That individuals should be adversely treated or feel discomfort, guilt, anguish, or any other form of psychological distress because of their race, color, religion, sex, ethnicity, or national origin; or

That individuals, by virtue of race, color, religion, sex, ethnicity, or national origin, are inherently responsible for actions committed in the past by other members of the same race, color, religion, sex, ethnicity, or national origin.

Governor Noem previously addressed CRT with her signing of Executive Order 2021-11, which blocked federal civics and history grants from being pursued in South Dakota.

Governor Noem was also the first candidate for public office in the country to sign the 1776 Pledge to Save Our Schools, and she published an op-ed with Dr. Ben Carson outlining that decision.