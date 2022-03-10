South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem Signs Bills into Law

Gov. Noem Signs Bills into Law

PIERRE, SD (STL.News) Governor Kristi Noem signed 23 bills into law:

HB 1016 makes an appropriation for costs related to disasters.

HB 1017 makes an appropriation for costs related to suppression of wildfires in the state.

HB 1020 authorizes the Bureau of Administration to construct an addition to the Kinsman Building in Pierre and makes an appropriation therefor.

HB 1021 authorizes the Board of Regents to acquire property, contract for the design and construction of an athletics events center at Dakota State University and makes an appropriation therefor.

HB 1022 authorizes the Board of Regents to contract for the design and renovation of, and construction of an addition to, the Stanley J. Marshall Center at South Dakota State University and makes an appropriation therefor.

HB 1023 authorizes the Board of Regents to demolish a South Dakota State University building and makes an appropriation therefor.

HB 1024 revises and repeals certain provisions regarding self-support tuition rates at off-campus locations governed by the Board of Regents.

HB 1030 makes an appropriation to reimburse certain health care professionals who have complied with the requirements for certain health care recruitment assistance programs.

HB 1034 makes an appropriation from the coordinated natural resources conservation fund to the State Conservation Commission.

HB 1086 provides for the redistribution of donated prescription drugs and medical supplies.

HB 1110 revises a provision related to the appointment of a guardian ad litem or a special advocate to represent an abused or neglected child.

HB 1115 allows succession to real property by an affidavit.

HB 1120 includes carbon dioxide and carbon dioxide capture companies in certain provisions regarding pipeline taxation.

HB 1121 revises certain provisions related to advanced life support personnel.

HB 1155 revises the compensation for a township board member overseer.

HB 1177 establishes provisions regarding ejection of persons from certain lodging establishments and recreational vehicle facilities.

HB 1196 designates the traditional flute as the official indigenous musical instrument of South Dakota.

HB 1197 includes certain costs as project costs for tax increment financing districts.

HB 1282 allows inpatient psychiatric facility placement alternatives for certain patients.

HB 1283 requires the posting of laws regarding hospital, nursing facility, and assisted living center visitation.

HB 1285 creates a critical care endorsement for emergency medical technician-paramedics.

HB 1292 regulates delta-8 tetrahydrocannabinol, THC-O acetate, and hexahydrocannabinol for those under the age of twenty-one.

HB 1308 provides for the payment of signing bonuses to school district staff members.

Governor Noem has signed 125 bills into law and vetoed one this legislative session.