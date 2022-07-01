South Dakota – Girls’ Sports Legislation Becomes Law

Girls’ Sports Legislation Becomes Law Gov. Noem Repeals Executive Orders

PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Friday, July 1, SB 46, which protects fairness in girls’ and women’s sports, takes effect. In preparation for the law taking effect, Governor Kristi Noem signed Executive Order 2022-07, which repeals her previous executive orders on the subject.

“South Dakota is defending basic fairness for our girls so that they can have an opportunity to compete and achieve,” said Governor Kristi Noem. “As our nation passes the 50th anniversary of Title IX, we must remember that this law exists to give biological girls equal opportunity. South Dakota will always stand up for our kids.”

Governor Noem signed SB 46 into law in February. It was the first bill that she signed into law in the 2022 legislative session, and it has been heralded as the “toughest law in the nation” to protect girls’ sports.

Executive Order 2022-07 repeals both Executive Orders 2021-05 and 2021-06, which protected girls’ sports in South Dakota until stronger legislation could become law.