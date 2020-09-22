South Carolina, Maxwood Furniture Expanding Operations in Marion County

More Than $5.8 Million Investment Will Create 30 New Jobs

COLUMBIA, SC (STL.News) – Maxwood Furniture, a manufacturer and distributor of bedroom furniture, today announced plans to expand operations in Marion County. The more than $5.8 million investment will create 30 new jobs.

Family-owned and operated, Maxwood Furniture specializes in the design, production and distribution of solid wood bed and furniture products. The company sells to independent retailers across North America and makes custom products for customers around the world.

Opening a second facility at 720 West Liberty Street in Marion, Maxwood Furniture’s expansion will increase the company’s manufacturing and storage capabilities.

The expansion is expected to be completed by the end of 2021. Individuals interested in joining the Maxwood Furniture team should visit https://www.maxwoodfurniture.com/ once the expansion is complete.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has awarded a $250,000 Rural Infrastructure Fund grant to Marion County to assist with costs related to this project.

Quotes

“Maxwood Furniture is very grateful for all the help and support we have been receiving from Marion County and the state of South Carolina. Their persistent efforts in supporting our expansion plans in the area have made it possible for our company to increase our footprint into a larger warehouse and stay in Marion County. The larger warehouse will enable us to expand our operations and develop our distribution even further, particularly in the e-commerce fulfillment segment, but, we also foresee other opportunities to come from the extra space. We much appreciate all the help, especially from Julie Norman with the economic development office, who was instrumental in making all this happen.” –Maxwood Furniture President Stephen Jensen

“We are always thrilled to see one of our existing businesses grow its presence in our state. We celebrate Maxwood Furniture’s decision to expand and create new jobs in Marion County.” –Gov. Henry McMaster

“South Carolinians know how to make things, and make them quite well. Companies like Maxwood Furniture are finding that out and are continuing to invest in our state. We congratulate this growing company on another great announcement.”-Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt

“Maxwood Furniture has been a great asset to Marion County, and we are excited that they are moving into the former Blumenthal Mills facility. This is a great opportunity for the city and county with the renovations that they are making. We are excited about their expansion and that they have decided to make that expansion in Marion County.” –Marion County Administrator Tim Harper

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE