South Carolina: City Roots expanding in Richland

City Roots expanding operations in Richland County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – City Roots, a family-owned urban farm and agribusiness destination, today announced plans to expand operations in Richland County. The company’s $4.4 million investment will create 60 new jobs over the next five years.

Established in 2009, City Roots serves top restaurants, chefs, grocery retailers and food distributors across the Southeast. From microgreens to baby herbs, City Roots produces fresh, organic vegetables locally. Known for sustainable farming, City Roots strives to educate the community through farm tours – incorporating the benefits of environmentally friendly farming practices.

Located at 1630 Longwood Road in Columbia, City Roots’ expansion to a new site will allow the company to create a microgreen-integrated production facility. The operation will include a state-of-the-art greenhouse structure, which will be open for agricultural tours and workshops for new and beginning farmers. The site will also include a solar farm that will provide energy for the facility’s needs.

The expansion is expected to be complete by spring 2023. Individuals interested in joining the City Roots team should visit the company’s contact page.

“City Roots is another testament that agribusiness in South Carolina continues to flourish. We are proud that a family-owned business such as City Roots continues to grow in Richland County, and we congratulate them on their $4.4 million investment and the 60 new jobs that they will create.” -Gov. Henry McMaster