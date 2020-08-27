South Bend, Indiana Man Geneco Glover Sentenced To 57 Months In Prison

(STL.News) – Geneco Glover, 39, of South Bend, Indiana, was sentenced by United States District Court Judge Damon R. Leichty upon his plea of guilty for mail fraud and aggravated identity theft, announced U.S. Attorney Kirsch.

Glover was sentenced to 57 months in prison and 2 years of supervised release, and ordered to pay $162,465.85 in restitution.

According to documents in this case, from at least January 2006 to February 2020, Glover defrauded more than 50 individual victims after obtaining their personal information and either adding himself as an authorized user on the victims’ credit card accounts or opening additional credit card accounts in the victims’ names. After gaining access to the victims’ accounts, Glover would change the mailing addresses for these accounts to mailing addresses under his control in order to receive credit cards mailed to the victims. Glover stole at least $160,000 from his victims. After being charged, Glover initially agreed to self-surrender in November 2018. Instead of turning himself in, he spent the next 15 months fleeing from law enforcement, but was finally captured in February 2020.

This case was investigated by the United States Postal Inspection Service; Elkhart County Sheriff’s Department; Mishawaka Police Department; South Bend Police Department; Parma Heights Police Department (Ohio); and Middleburg Heights Police Department (Ohio). The case was handled by Assistant U.S. Attorney Luke N. Reilander.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE