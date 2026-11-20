WASHINGTON, D.C. – November 20, 2026 (STL.News) Millions of Americans born before 1965 are preparing for important Social Security changes that will take effect in 2027, including higher monthly retirement benefits, increased earnings limits for people who continue working, and adjustments to the amount of income subject to Social Security payroll taxes.

The Social Security Administration (SSA) has confirmed a 3.6% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) for 2027, affecting about 76 million Americans who receive Social Security or Supplemental Security Income (SSI).

For retirees and workers approaching retirement, the announcement raises important questions about monthly payments, retirement eligibility, employment income, Medicare deductions, and the long-term financial implications of claiming Social Security benefits.

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However, Americans should understand one important distinction: the federal government has not announced a new Social Security rule that applies exclusively to everyone born before 1965.

Instead, the 2027 changes are part of broader adjustments affecting eligible beneficiaries across different age groups.

People born before 1965 may be particularly interested because they are already eligible for retirement benefits or approaching important retirement milestones.

Understanding the confirmed changes, along with the rules that remain unchanged, can help individuals better understand their retirement benefits.

Social Security Benefits Will Increase 3.6% in 2027

The most significant change for current beneficiaries is the 3.6% cost-of-living adjustment scheduled for January 2027.

The adjustment is intended to help protect Social Security beneficiaries against inflation.

According to the Social Security Administration, approximately 72 million Social Security beneficiaries will receive the increase beginning with benefits payable in January 2027.

Another approximately 7.3 million SSI recipients will see increased payments beginning December 31, 2026. Some individuals receive benefits from both programs.

The increase is calculated using the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers, commonly known as the CPI-W.

The federal government compares the average CPI-W during the third quarter of the current year with the corresponding period used for the previous cost-of-living adjustment.

For 2027, that calculation produced a 3.6% increase.

Unlike a one-time bonus payment, the COLA becomes part of the beneficiary’s adjusted monthly benefit.

How Much Will Social Security Payments Increase?

The Social Security Administration estimates that the average monthly benefit for retired workers will increase from approximately $2,095 to $2,170.

That represents an increase of about $75 per month, or approximately $900 annually.

Actual increases will depend on the individual’s benefit amount.

The following examples illustrate how a 3.6% adjustment affects different monthly benefit amounts.

Current monthly benefit Approximate 2027 benefit Monthly increase $1,000 $1,036 $36 $1,500 $1,554 $54 $2,000 $2,072 $72 $2,500 $2,590 $90 $3,000 $3,108 $108

These examples are illustrative gross amounts, not individualized benefit calculations. The SSA determines actual payments, which may differ because of rounding, deductions, or other applicable rules.

The adjustment is especially relevant to retirees who depend heavily on Social Security to pay for housing, groceries, utilities, insurance, transportation, and healthcare.

However, the COLA does not guarantee that every retiree will experience an equivalent improvement in purchasing power.

Individual expenses can increase at different rates, and changes in Medicare premiums or other deductions may affect the amount deposited into a beneficiary’s bank account.

Why Birth Year Matters for Social Security

Social Security retirement benefits depend partly on the year an individual was born.

The federal government uses birth year to determine full retirement age, which is the age at which an eligible worker can receive an unreduced retirement benefit based on their earnings history.

For Americans born in 1960 or later, full retirement age is 67.

This includes people born in 1960, 1961, 1962, 1963, and 1964.

However, this is not a newly enacted 2027 requirement.

The Social Security Amendments of 1983 established the gradual increase in full retirement age.

For individuals born before 1960, full retirement age varies by birth year.

Social Security Full Retirement Age by Birth Year

Year of birth Full retirement age 1943–1954 66 1955 66 years, 2 months 1956 66 years, 4 months 1957 66 years, 6 months 1958 66 years, 8 months 1959 66 years, 10 months 1960–1964 67

The table reflects the SSA’s general retirement-age schedule. Special rules can apply in certain situations, including for people born on January 1.

Understanding full retirement age is important because claiming benefits before or after that age can affect the monthly retirement payment.

Americans Can Still Begin Retirement Benefits at 62

Under existing Social Security rules, eligible workers can generally begin collecting retirement benefits as early as age 62.

However, claiming benefits before full retirement age reduces the monthly retirement benefit compared with waiting until full retirement age.

For individuals whose full retirement age is 67, beginning benefits at age 62 generally results in a 30% reduction.

For example, consider a worker whose full retirement benefit would be $2,000 monthly.

If that individual begins collecting at age 62, the monthly benefit would generally be approximately $1,400 before applicable cost-of-living adjustments.

If the individual waits until full retirement age, the unreduced benefit would be approximately $2,000 under the same illustrative assumptions.

These figures are examples, not predictions of an individual’s actual benefit.

The decision to claim Social Security depends on multiple considerations, including financial needs, employment plans, other retirement income, family circumstances, and applicable benefit rules.

Because claiming decisions can have long-term financial consequences, individuals should seek qualified professional guidance before making decisions based solely on general information.

Delaying Retirement Benefits Until Age 70

Social Security also provides delayed retirement credits for eligible workers who postpone collecting retirement benefits beyond full retirement age.

For people born in 1943 or later, delayed retirement credits generally increase retirement benefits by 8% annually for each full year of delay after full retirement age, up to age 70.

For someone with a full retirement age of 67, delaying until age 70 can produce a retirement benefit approximately 24% higher than the full-retirement-age amount, before accounting for other adjustments.

For example, an illustrative $2,000 full-retirement-age benefit could become approximately $2,480 monthly through delayed retirement credits alone.

Cost-of-living adjustments and other factors may also affect the actual benefit calculation.

Delayed retirement credits stop accumulating at age 70.

Importantly, delaying Social Security retirement benefits does not automatically mean a person should delay Medicare enrollment. Medicare has separate enrollment requirements and deadlines.

Individuals approaching age 65 should review Medicare eligibility and enrollment rules independently of their Social Security claiming decisions.

Working While Collecting Social Security in 2027

One of the most important changes for Americans approaching retirement involves the Social Security retirement earnings test.

Some people begin collecting Social Security benefits while continuing to work.

For individuals younger than full retirement age, employment earnings above certain limits can cause Social Security to withhold part of their benefits.

In 2027, the annual earnings limit for individuals who remain younger than full retirement age throughout the year will increase to $25,560, compared with $24,480 in 2026.

Under the general rule, Social Security withholds $1 in benefits for every $2 earned above the applicable limit.

For example, suppose a beneficiary younger than full retirement age earns $35,560 from employment during 2027.

That amount exceeds the annual limit by $10,000.

Under the standard earnings-test calculation, $5,000 in benefits would be subject to withholding.

How withheld payments are actually administered depends on the beneficiary’s circumstances and Social Security payment rules.

This distinction matters because withholding under the earnings test is not necessarily a permanent loss of all affected benefits.

When the beneficiary reaches full retirement age, the SSA generally recalculates the benefit to account for months in which benefits were withheld because of excess earnings.

Different Rules Apply When Reaching Full Retirement Age

For individuals reaching full retirement age during 2027, a higher earnings limit applies.

That limit will increase to $67,920, compared with $65,160 in 2026.

Under this provision, Social Security generally withholds $1 in benefits for every $3 earned above the applicable limit.

However, only earnings from months before the individual reaches full retirement age are counted under this higher-limit rule.

Beginning the month the individual reaches full retirement age, the retirement earnings test no longer restricts how much the individual can earn from employment.

This distinction matters especially for people planning to keep working during the year they reach full retirement age.

The retirement earnings test generally considers wages and net earnings from self-employment. It does not treat every source of household income as employment earnings.

Pensions, investment income, and other sources of retirement income are subject to different rules and may have separate tax or benefit implications.

Social Security Payroll Tax Changes for 2027

The Social Security Administration has also announced an increase in the maximum annual earnings subject to Social Security payroll taxes.

For 2026, the maximum taxable earnings amount is $184,500.

For 2027, the maximum will increase to $192,300.

This adjustment affects workers whose earnings reach or exceed the annual taxable maximum.

The employee Social Security tax rate remains 6.2%, and employers generally contribute another 6.2%.

Self-employed workers generally pay both portions through the applicable self-employment tax system.

The Medicare payroll tax is separate and does not have the same maximum taxable earnings limit.

For higher-income workers, the increased Social Security taxable maximum means a larger portion of annual wages may be subject to the Social Security payroll tax.

The taxable earnings maximum should not be confused with the retirement earnings limit.

The taxable maximum determines how much income is subject to Social Security payroll taxes.

The retirement earnings limit determines when employment earnings may cause benefits to be withheld for someone collecting retirement benefits before full retirement age.

Although both amounts change in 2027, they serve entirely different purposes.

Medicare Premiums Can Affect Take-Home Benefits

Many retirees receive Social Security payments after Medicare Part B premiums have been deducted.

As a result, a higher gross Social Security benefit may not translate into a larger deposit in a beneficiary’s bank account.

For example, someone receiving a $75 gross monthly benefit increase could experience a smaller net increase if applicable Medicare premiums or other deductions rise.

Higher-income Medicare beneficiaries may also be subject to income-related premium adjustments.

Medicare coverage, premiums, and enrollment rules are administered separately from Social Security retirement benefit calculations.

Beneficiaries should review their official Social Security and Medicare notices to understand how the applicable deductions affect their individual payments.

The federal government provides Medicare information through www.medicare.gov.

Supplemental Security Income Will Also Increase

Supplemental Security Income is a separate federal program administered by the Social Security Administration.

SSI provides benefits to eligible individuals with limited income and resources who meet applicable age, blindness, or disability requirements.

Unlike Social Security retirement benefits, SSI eligibility is not based primarily on an individual’s lifetime covered employment earnings.

For 2027, the maximum federal SSI payment standard for an eligible individual will increase from $994 to $1,029 monthly.

For an eligible couple, the federal payment standard will increase from $1,491 to $1,544 monthly.

These amounts reflect federal payment standards, not guaranteed payments to every recipient.

Actual benefits may vary because of countable income, living arrangements, state supplements, and other program rules.

The increased SSI payments are scheduled to begin December 31, 2026.

Some people receive both Social Security retirement or disability benefits and SSI, depending on their eligibility and financial circumstances.

The Social Security Fairness Act Remains Relevant

Some Americans born before 1965 may also be affected by the Social Security Fairness Act, which became law on January 5, 2025.

The legislation repealed two provisions that previously reduced benefits for certain individuals receiving pensions from employment not covered by Social Security.

Those provisions were the Windfall Elimination Provision and the Government Pension Offset.

The repeal affected some retired public employees, including certain teachers, firefighters, police officers, and federal employees, as well as other eligible individuals.

However, the law did not automatically increase benefits for every public employee or retiree.

Its effect depends on whether the individual was previously subject to one of the repealed provisions.

The Social Security Fairness Act is separate from the 2027 cost-of-living adjustment.

Individuals who believe the law may affect their benefits should review their official Social Security records or contact the agency for information about their circumstances.

When Will the 2027 Social Security Increases Begin?

The Social Security Administration has confirmed that the 3.6% adjustment will apply to Social Security benefits payable in January 2027.

SSI recipients will generally begin receiving the increased federal payments on December 31, 2026.

The SSA has also announced that most beneficiaries can access their personalized 2027 cost-of-living adjustment notices through their online my Social Security accounts beginning in late November 2026.

These notices provide information about adjusted benefit amounts and applicable deductions.

Beneficiaries can create or access their accounts through the official Social Security Administration website at www.ssa.gov.

Individuals should use official government websites when reviewing benefit information or entering personal identifying information.

Why Social Security Changes Matter to Household Budgets

For millions of Americans, Social Security is a major source of retirement income.

Monthly payments help retirees manage recurring expenses such as rent, mortgages, groceries, utilities, insurance, healthcare, transportation, and other necessities.

The 2027 cost-of-living adjustment is intended to help beneficiaries keep pace with inflation.

However, retirees do not all experience inflation in the same way.

Some households may face particularly significant increases in medical expenses, insurance premiums, housing costs, or property taxes.

Others may have relatively stable housing expenses but face higher costs for groceries, utilities, or transportation.

Because the annual COLA is based on a national inflation index, it does not necessarily reflect the exact spending changes every household experiences.

Retirees should therefore distinguish between a higher Social Security payment and an actual increase in purchasing power.

The two are related, but they are not always identical.

Social Security Benefits May Be Taxable

Another important consideration for people approaching retirement involves federal income taxes.

Depending on a beneficiary’s combined income and filing status, a portion of Social Security benefits may be subject to federal income tax.

The applicable calculation generally considers adjusted gross income, certain tax-exempt interest, and one-half of Social Security benefits.

For some taxpayers, up to 85% of Social Security benefits may be included in taxable income under federal rules.

This does not mean that Social Security benefits are taxed at an 85% tax rate.

Rather, it means that up to 85% of the benefits may be included in the income subject to the taxpayer’s applicable federal income tax rates.

Tax treatment can vary depending on individual circumstances and current law.

Retirees with pensions, investment income, employment earnings, or other sources of income should consult a qualified tax professional regarding their specific obligations.

Avoid Misleading Claims About Social Security

Social Security frequently draws online headlines suggesting new laws have suddenly changed benefits for everyone born before a particular year.

Such headlines may refer to legitimate government announcements while presenting them in an oversimplified or misleading way.

The confirmed 2027 changes do not establish a new retirement age exclusively for Americans born before 1965.

Nor do they provide a special bonus payment simply because someone was born before that year.

Instead, the changes involve the annual COLA, employment earnings limits, payroll tax thresholds, and other regularly adjusted program provisions.

Individuals should be cautious about claims involving guaranteed bonus checks, special benefit increases, or immediate eligibility changes that cannot be confirmed through official government information.

The Social Security Administration provides its services without charging fees for access to official benefit information.

Readers should also stay alert for scams involving unsolicited phone calls, emails, text messages, or websites that request sensitive information or payments.

What Americans Born Before 1965 Should Know

The confirmed 2027 Social Security changes affect different groups of Americans in different ways.

Current retirees will generally see a 3.6% increase in gross monthly benefits.

People collecting retirement benefits while working before full retirement age may be affected by the updated earnings limits.

Workers approaching retirement will continue to decide when to begin collecting benefits.

Higher-income employees and self-employed individuals may be affected by the increased Social Security taxable earnings maximum.

SSI recipients will see higher federal payment standards, subject to individual eligibility and benefit calculations.

For Americans born before 1965, the central issue is understanding which provisions apply to their specific circumstances.

A person’s birth year helps determine full retirement age, but employment history, income, benefit category, claiming age, and other factors also affect retirement benefits.

The official Social Security Administration website provides benefit information, retirement estimates, earnings records, and educational resources.

People who need additional assistance should consult qualified professionals familiar with Social Security, retirement planning, Medicare, and applicable tax laws.

Final Thoughts

Social Security remains an important financial resource for millions of American retirees and their families.

The 2027 adjustments will provide higher monthly benefits to eligible recipients while changing certain employment earnings limits and payroll tax thresholds.

For people born before 1965, understanding these developments is especially relevant as they navigate retirement or continue working while receiving benefits.

However, no single new federal rule changes Social Security eligibility for everyone in that age group.

The actual impact depends on individual circumstances.

The most important distinction is between verified government changes and generalized claims that may circulate online.

Americans seeking information about their benefits should rely on official Social Security Administration resources and qualified professional assistance when evaluating decisions that may affect their long-term financial circumstances.

Important Disclaimer: Public Educational Information Only

STL.News publishes this article strictly for public education and information.

Nothing in this article constitutes financial, investment, retirement, Social Security, Medicare, tax, accounting, legal, or other professional advice.

STL.News is not recommending that any individual retire at a particular age, begin receiving Social Security benefits, delay claiming benefits, continue working, change employment arrangements, or make any specific financial decision.

Social Security eligibility, benefit calculations, retirement decisions, Medicare obligations, and tax consequences vary substantially depending on individual circumstances.

STL.News strongly recommends that anyone with questions about Social Security or retirement planning consult a qualified professional who understands the applicable laws, regulations, benefit programs, and individual financial circumstances.

Depending on the question, an appropriate professional may include a qualified financial or retirement planning professional, tax professional, attorney, Medicare specialist, or Social Security Administration representative.

Readers should independently confirm information that may affect their personal circumstances before making decisions.

For official information, contact the Social Security Administration:

Website: www.ssa.gov

Telephone: 1-800-772-1213

For Medicare information, visit www.medicare.gov.

STL.News does not guarantee individual benefit amounts, eligibility, tax treatment, retirement outcomes, or the applicability of any particular government program to an individual reader.