The SNP’s Westminster leader has asked the PM if he stood by a previous Conservative commitment to raise benefits and pensions in line with inflation.

Ian Blackford said he was seeking “a straight answer to a simple question”.

Rishi Sunak said he could not comment on specific fiscal decisions before the Chancellor’s Autumn Statement, but that all decisions made by him as prime minister would have “fairness and compassion” at their heart.

