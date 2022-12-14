Smuggling gangs have grown and grown – Cooper

Labour says the UK and French governments have been “too weak” in tackling smuggling gangs involved in small boat crossings.Shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper said there had been barely any prosecutions or convictions of people smugglers. She was responding to Home Secretary Suella Braverman, a day after the PM announced more staff would be taken on to help clear the asylum backlog, and hours after four people died when a migrant boat ran into difficulties crossing the English Channel.Four people dead after migrant boat incident